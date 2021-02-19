MONTPELIER — A new commission meant to look at the future of agriculture in the state will be aided by a strategic plan, announced earlier this month.
“We will take a close look at some of the suggestions in the Farm to Plate recommendations, and we will have the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund at the table working with us, providing us valuable information and data,” said Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts, on Friday.
Gov. Phil Scott on Friday announced that he had signed an executive order creating the Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture. Its members have not been appointed yet, but Tebbetts is one of the co-chairmen along with Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle.
“The pandemic has further emphasized how important agriculture is to Vermonters and highlighted gaps in our food system,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “So as we recover, we must continue to advocate for investing in Vermont communities and the work of the people who make their living off the land. This commission will examine issues within agriculture — from farm to table — and deliver recommendations on how to chart a path forward for agricultural commerce in our state.”
Its recommendations are due in November.
Tebbetts said the Agency of Commerce and Community Development will help the commission look at Vermont’s agriculture scene outside the usual farm framework.
“We do have a tremendous amount of help and resources available already that we’re going to look at,” he said Friday. “We need to hear from the public, we need to hear from farmers and producers, and the commission will do that. We have a pretty aggressive timeline of delivering a report by November.”
It’s too early to say what the recommendations will ultimately be, he said, but many of the issues facing agriculture in Vermont are well-known. He expects the recently completed Vermont Agriculture and Food System Strategic Plan (Found online at vtfarmtoplate.com/plan) will help inform the commission.
The commission’s work will also take the pandemic into account, which Tebbetts said had laid bare many of the issues agriculture has in Vermont, from supply chains, to markets, and infrastructure.
“Developing the future of commerce for the agriculture sector is critical to our economic recovery,” Kurrle stated in a release. “As we look to grow our economy, recruit new residents and businesses to the state, and build a better future for all Vermonters, we must ensure our agriculture sector remains nimble and innovative both in the long and short-term.”
Ellen Kahler, executive director, Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, said it’s exciting that the farm and food sector is getting this high level of attention from state government, specifically the administration.
“As was mentioned in the whereas section of the governor’s executive order, it talked about the number of jobs, the value of the gross state product, $11.3 billion, those are all our numbers that we’ve generated over time,” Kahler said. “And so I think what this does is it gives the opportunity for the commissioners that will get appointed, to start from the strategic plan that just came out two weeks ago, and then dig into that plan as well as other plans.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.