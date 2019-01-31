A new House bill would create a fund to support Planned Parenthood centers around the state with an excise tax on all erectile dysfunction medications, according to Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney.
“This is the second time its been introduced,” Mrowicki said. “Our concerns are what is happening in Washington D.C., with women's health care. We want women to know we're going to back them and be there for them.”
Mrowicki said the idea for the bill was inspired by his family - his two adult daughters and his wife, all of whom have cultivated a healthy relationship with Planned Parenthood.
The fund would create a financial pool directly benefiting all family planning and women's reproductive health centers.
The decision to tax erectile dysfunction medication was a no-brainer, he said.
“Why not go to the source?” Mrowicki said.
Legally, Mrowicki said, medicines can't be taxed, which is why an excise tax would work.
“Hopefully it raises awareness,” Mrowicki said. “Family planning is an essential part to being successful. Working with people in generational poverty, that's one of the challenges.
If these services are threatened, we want to make sure women know it's available to them.”
Mrowicki said he always has confidence in the bills he introduces, but with a part-time Legislature there's no guaranteeing a bill can be passed ahead of moves to restrict access to health care centers by the federal government.
Even if it did pass, it wouldn't directly benefit Planned Parenthood, according to Lucy Leriche, vice president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
“We really deeply appreciate his support,” Leriche said. “I would have to take that bill and concept to the board to get approval for it ... (last time) the board decided we would not actively work to (accept the funds.)”
This is because Planned Parenthood doesn't just provide health care services to women. A growing faction of Planned Parenthood's clientele are men, and erectile dysfunction drugs are important to male health and sexuality, Leriche said.
The only federal funds Planned Parenthood receives are through their Medicaid recipients. If Medicaid were impacted by any legislation passed on a federal level, 47 percent of Planned Parenthood's clientele would feel that impact.
Leriche said Planned Parenthood does receive federal grant money, however — just less than $1 million in Vermont alone comes from federal grants, but last year the Trump administration started trying to amend Title 10, implementing a Reagan-era gag rule that prevents Title 10 recipients such as Planned Parenthood from counseling on the full range of options in the case of pregnancy.
This means Planned Parenthood's 12 health care centers throughout Vermont would no longer be eligible to receive that money, which are used mainly to provide health care to low-income and marginalized people, she said.
“We're the only Title 10 provider in Vermont,” Leriche said. “Anyone who was eligible would be gagged.”
The proposed amendment requires any pregnant patients to be referred to prenatal and social services, regardless of whether they want to carry their pregnancy to term, and gives the health care provider the option of denying patients any information on abortions or who provides them.
Even if the doctor agreed to help the patient find an abortion provider, they wouldn't be allowed to specify which health care centers provided abortions. They would be forced to tell them only which health care centers offered “comprehensive health care,” and the patient would have to hunt on their own to find out which one provided abortion services, according to legislative documents.
“If the rule goes through, we will have to turn away federal dollars through the grant program,” Leriche said. “The impact on the patients is our concern. This makes it a lot more difficult to serve the patients who need us the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.