FAIR HAVEN — The new brewery on Main Street took a while to get here, but the owners say it’s a marriage of their passions and was worth the wait.
Rachel and Jon Meigs have been married for several years. In November 2018, after years spent looking for the right spot, they bought 71 Main St. In August, they opened Scotch Hill Brewing Co.
“The way we look at it we wanted to give people something worth waiting for, and we did,” said Rachel Meigs on Thursday, a few hours before opening.
It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The rest of the week it closes for brewing and other preparations.
Jon Meigs said his family is from Castleton. He met Rachel Meigs at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. Both work in the diagnostic imaging field, but have been putting much of their time and effort into the brewery.
“I think part of it, too, why we decided to go here, is Fair Haven is starting to do some revitalization in the town, and so we thought by having our brewery here we could help that cause,” Rachel Meigs said.
Efforts have been made by the town government in recent years to revitalize the town. The Economic Development Committee has been active, town officials are regularly applying for state and federal grants, and money has begun to flow from the Small Business Revolving Loan Fund.
“They were very happy to have us here,” said Jon Meigs. “They’ve always worked well with us on everything.”
A friend at work got him interested in brewing several years ago.
“I actually took on a whole new appreciation for beer, and then we started going to breweries and somehow along the way we thought about the idea …. (I)t just kind of evolved as a direction for us to go in. We’d been in the medical field for a while and were really looking forward to something else, something we were really interested in,” he said. “And it took a while to do, and there were times when we thought maybe it wasn’t such a good idea because it was problematic getting everything to fall together but once we made the decision to do it, we looked at about 18 places.”
Taking their time and getting it right was a top priority for the couple in opening the brewery, not that other factors worked to slow them down. Rachel Meigs said the building needed work, and with contractors, especially plumbers, hard to find, things simply took a while. The pandemic didn’t help there, she said, but it did give her and her husband plenty of time to think about how they wanted things to be.
“We ultimately ended up buying this place, which was probably the best thing for us because it worked out, we had two apartments upstairs,” Jon Meigs said. “Especially during COVID we weren’t subjected to a lease when we weren’t open, and we could also take our time getting this building ready, and it did take time, because getting a contractor was a challenge.”
Rachel Meigs said her passion is old buildings and history, which the interior of Scotch Hill Brewing Co. reflects. The name is a reference to a slate quarry, many of the beers are named after local historical figures, there’s a wall papered in old newspaper clippings, and some of the larger interior features are original to the building.
The beer, “Black Betty,” is named after Nora Ellis Benson, a movie star from the era of silent film, who graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1907. She moved away, started going by “Betty” only to meet a tragic end in 1917.
Another beer is called the Spitting Lyon, named after Mathew Lyon, who represented Vermont in Congress from 1797 to 1801, then later Kentucky from 1803 to 1811. Lyon supposedly once spit in the face of Roger Griswold, a congressman from Connecticut. Lyon was one of Fair Haven’s early settlers and played a large role in developing it.
Scotch Hill gets much of its produce from Vermont Sun Grown Produce farm in nearby West Haven, owned by Jeff and Amy Mobley.
The brewery draws many out-of-town visitors from Lake Bomoseen and New York, but locals are coming through as well.
“It’s great when we see the same faces come in, too,” said Rachel Meigs. “We’ve got some loyal customers and we’ve gotten to know them. It’s been a fun opportunity for us to connect with our community, too.”
Locals often come in to share stories about their memories surrounding the place. Jon Meigs said before the brewery the building hosted insurance companies, but prior to that it had always been some kind of food establishment, be that an ice-cream shop or soda fountain.
Rachel Meigs said there isn’t much room in the building to expand, but that’s all right given the feel of the place.
“When we wrote our mission statement, when we were doing our business plan, our entire goal was to create an experience for people, it wasn’t just about the beer or the food, it was the whole experience, because the way we look at it anyone can sit at home and drink a beer and eat chips and dip, so you come in and you pay for an experience,” she said.
The beer is good, but it’s just part of the experience, said Jon Meigs.
“People have said they love the food, they love the environment and the beer, and we’ve tried to make the best beer we possibly can, and people have enjoyed it,” he said.
