A local man, already facing state and federal charges for allegedly selling drugs from a Killington Avenue apartment last year, was charged with two new federal crimes on Monday.
Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, 51, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he had used and maintained an apartment on Killington Avenue for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing cocaine and cocaine base, often called crack cocaine.
He also pleaded not guilty to a charge that he had a gun while allegedly committing drug-trafficking crimes and used the gun while committing those alleged crimes.
The charge of maintaining a residence for the purpose of selling drugs is punishable by up to 20 years in jail The charge of having and using a gun after a felony conviction carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.
Jackson had already been indicted on five felony charges on Dec. 29.
He was charged with one count of distributing cocaine, two counts of distributing cocaine base and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. The last charge was possessing a gun despite a previous conviction, which made it illegal for him to have the gun, which law-enforcement officials said was a Taurus The Judge .410/.45 caliber revolver.
The indictment calls for Jackson, if convicted, to forfeit the gun.
Jackson appeared in local court in February where prosecutor Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the state’s case would proceed.
Attorney Christopher Perkett, of the Bristol law firm, OP Law, said his client, Jackson, was not expecting both cases to move forward because they’re both based on the same November arrest.
In November, a press release from the Rutland City Police Department said Jackson was arrested after an investigation by the Rutland police, troopers with the Vermont State Police, members of the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force and agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with cocaine and cocaine base that had an estimated street value of about $75,000.
In Rutland County court, Jackson has pending charges of one felony count of trafficking cocaine, three felony counts of selling cocaine and one misdemeanor count each of cocaine possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The paperwork filed in support of the charges said Jackson has been convicted of nine felony charges, dating back to 1988, mostly for drug-related charges.
Police said Jackson had been convicted as recently as November in New York for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
In November, Jackson was arrested after a raid on the Killington Avenue home when police spotted him in a rented 2007 Ford Freestyle on Lafayette Street.
Police said they found a folded $1 bill while searching Jackson. Inside the bill was a substance that allegedly field-tested as positive for fentanyl.
After police were granted a searchwarrant for the Freestyle, they allegedly}found nearly half a kilogram of cocaine, about 433 grams of powder cocaine and 32 grams of cocaine base, along with scales containing cocaine residue.
The release from November said the multi-agency investigation of Jackson identified him as a “significant source of cocaine in Rutland.”
The office of the United States Attorney for Vermont issued a release in January accusing Jackson of significant acts of violence in the Rutland community.
“Witnesses have reported that Jackson has “pistol-whipped” multiple people with The Judge revolver and held a woman at gunpoint.
Witnesses have reported that Jackson has raped and sexually assaulted multiple women in the Rutland area.
In addition, Jackson is being investigated for using drugs to coerce women to perform commercial sex acts and for his involvement in the facilitation of prostitution,” the release stated.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
