MONTPELIER — The state has updated its guidelines for nonessential retail and drive-in businesses.
According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), the rate of COVID-19 infection has slowed, while testing and contact-tracing programs have expanded. The new guidelines, developed with the aid of the Department of Health, take effect Monday.
Some of the new guidelines include:
Nonessential retail operations are limited to admitting 25% of their approved fire safety occupancy, or one customer per 200 square feet, or 10 total customers and staff combined, whichever is larger. Business operators have to post what their temporary occupancy limit is and how it was determined, at all entrances. Templates for these posters can be found at accd.vermont.gov.
Curbside pickup is still the preferred method for interacting with customers. Where possible, retailers are asked to stagger customer visits and have them wait outside in vehicles. Cashless and touch-less transactions are also encouraged.
“Critical retailers,” such as grocery stores, that were operating under the provisions in Gov. Phil Scott’s “stay home, stay safe” order are not required to reduce their occupancy levels.
Guidelines for drive-in operations such as movie theaters, restaurants, religions services, graduations and similar gatherings include: Vehicles being spaced at least 6 feet apart, no gatherings outside of vehicles, regular cleaning and sanitizing of on-site restrooms, and concession stands have to use take-out or delivery methods. Cashless and touchless transactions are likewise preferred.
The full set of nonessential retail guidelines can be found online at bit.ly/0514Guide
The ACCD also has resources for all businesses as they reopen. Those can be found online at bit.ly/0514Resources
At bit.ly/0328Sector the state has guidance for specific types of businesses.
“As we move forward, businesses and employees must understand that how they work is essential to resuming and maintaining business operations,” stated ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, in a statement. “Preventing outbreaks and limiting the spread of COVID-19 is the only way to avoid future business and social disruption.”
