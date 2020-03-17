The Vermont Department of Health reported Monday another four cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, adding to the six reported over the weekend with a total of a dozen cases confirmed in Vermont.
The first Washington County case was reported Saturday.
Monday also brought new guidance from Republican Gov. Phil Scott in response to COVID-19, including further restrictions on the number of people allowed in a gathering, and restrictions on all bars and restaurants across Vermont.
Crowds can be no larger than either 50 people or 50% of a facility's occupancy, whichever is fewer. The restriction applies to all social, recreational or entertainment activities, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, gymnasium, fitness center, library or any other confined space — whether it's indoor or outdoor.
Scott's order to close bars and restaurants will not apply to restaurants that are offering only takeout or delivery. The restaurant closure begins today at 2 p.m. and is in effect until April 6 though this could be extended.
Additional reductions or prohibitions may be implemented or amended as needed, according to Scott's office.
A news release from the health department said the four newest COVID-19 cases are all Vermonters. The health department has reported eight positive cases among Vermonters and four cases among residents from out-of-state.
The Vermont lab results, and therefore the identification of new COVID-19 cases, are considered confirmed, according to the state Department of Health.
The new cases announced on Monday are a woman in her 60s, from Bennington County who is hospitalized at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, in Bennington; a woman in her 30s; and a man in his 30s, both from Chittenden County; and a man in his 60s from Orange County. All three of the latter cases are self-isolating at home.
On Saturday, the department of health reported three presumptive positive cases in Vermont.
One is a Windsor County man, older than 80, who is hospitalized at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction. Another is a Washington County man in his 50s, who was initially treated at Central Vermont Medical Center, in Berlin. He is currently in home isolation.
The final case reported Saturday is a man in his 50s, who is a resident of Westchester County, New York. He was evaluated and tested at Springfield Hospital but he is now self-isolating.
On Saturday, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health Commissioner, said department staff had been in contact with the hospitals and “know these patients are receiving the best care possible.”
“We expected that Vermont would see more cases, and that there likely will be more. As Governor Scott said (Friday), the full focus of the state is on minimizing spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We all have a critical role to play in flattening the potential curve of infections, and I ask every Vermonter to visit healthvermont.gov for up to date information about the steps to take to keep themselves and our communities healthy,” Levine said.
None of the patients identified on Sunday were Vermonters.
A man in his 70s from Berkshire County, Massachusetts, is receiving treatment at SVMC. A man in his 50s from Suffolk County, Massachusetts, is self-isolating at his Windsor County home. The third case is a who from Kings County, New York, in her 20s, who is self-isolating at her family home in Chittenden County.
Ben Truman, public health communication officer for the health department, said out-of-state residents are included in Vermont numbers if they are tested in Vermont.
“If those are Vermont tests being conducted, you're on that list,” he said.
All of the cases, including two identified last week are considered confirmed. On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, informed states that they no longer need to refer to positive results as “presumptive positive.” Those cases should now be considered confirmed, according to the CDC.
Releases from the state have said the health department’s contact tracing team has been working to investigate the patients’ travel history and related community activities, and to identify anyone in Vermont who may have been in close contact with the patients. Those people will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.
Scott's Monday order, updating the executive order he issued March 13 declaring a state of emergency, said Vermont government agencies and departments are working to transition the state employee workforce to remote work, while limiting person-to-person transactions in state offices, like the DMV. Those measures will be combined with 90-day extensions for license and registration renewals.
According to Scott's office, the governor is implementing additional mitigation strategies to protect those at greatest risk, slow the spread of illness and minimize the risk to the public.
“It’s important to remember that in times of crisis we all need to make sacrifices. But Vermonters, and all Americans, have risen to many challenges before, and this time will be no different,” Scott said in a statement.
The Vermont Department of Health is posting frequent updates and guidance to healthvermont.gov/covid19
For questions about COVID-19, Vermonters should call 211. Those returning from most of Europe, China, Iran or South Korea should call Health Department Epidemiology at 863-7240.
People who are sick or concerned about their health should contact their health care provider by phone. They are urged not to go to the hospital, except in life-threatening situations, and not to call the health department.
