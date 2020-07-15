Residents got an early look at the proposal for Segment Three of the Creek Path on Tuesday during a planning commission meeting at the Meadow Street Park.
The segment will begin where Segment Two, already built, ends on West Street, to the beginning of Segment Four, also already built, at the Meadow Street Park.
Jack Grieshober, the project manager for Weston & Sampson, of Reading, Massachusetts, said the goal of Segment Three is to allow “trail users to have a smooth and safe transition between segments and (they) will be able to get all throughout the city.”
The segment will connect with Section Four, continue along the edge of Meadow Street Park, between East Creek and the baseball field. Grieshober said the design was created to avoid interfering with the creek or the athletic field, as much as possible.
A retaining wall is proposed to elevate the path to the elevation required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for crossing the stream which would be accomplished through a pedestrian bridge.
Green Mountain Power is allowing an easement on property owned by the utility to allow the bridge to provide a “clear, clean shot to West Street,” Grieshober said.
The path will be at least 8-feet wide, although proponents are hoping to keep it 10-feet wide as much as possible.
Among the challenges is the siting of transmission lines over the pedestrian bridge and the segment’s location within a flood hazard area.
The beginning and end points are locked in because of the need to connect with other existing segments, which is another constraint to the design options.
The options for the design for the pedestrian bridge consider longer or shorter bridge decks and abutments and are expected to be determined by the cost.
For the bridge materials, Weston & Sampson suggested metal railings, metal and wood railings, a wooden deck and a concrete deck. Grieshober said the wooden deck had a classic look and was lighter but wasn’t as durable while concrete looked clean and was less slippery for bicyclists but heavier and required more structural support.
Susan Schreibman, local project manager for the city, called Segment Three a “critical piece of the path,” and said it was “pretty exciting” to propose a segment that would connect to two of the existing segments.
Grieshober fielded questions on the state’s process for accepting a design, vegetation being used to screen the trail, and keeping the Creek Path separate from streets that are close.
Tuesday’s meeting was part of a process to present some proposals for Segment Three and get public input. The feedback collected may be incorporated into the final proposal before it is submitted to the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT).
One of the organizers, Paul Gallo, said locals hope that if AOT approves Segment Three quickly, the project will go out for bid during winter with a goal of starting construction over summer 2021.
Gallo said while the funding for the project has mostly come from AOT, private fundraisers are working to raise the money needed for a local match. Gallo said that effort was about halfway there.
The first two segments of the Creek Path run from Earle Street, near Giorgetti Park, to West Street. Segment Four connects the playground at Meadow Street Park and River Street. Segment Five will continue on from River Street to the grounds of the former College of St. Joseph.
