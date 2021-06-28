FAIR HAVEN — A new outdoor market is slated to open at the end of next week, looking to fill what its founders say is a gap in the local sellers; scene.
The Fair Haven Street Market will be held every Friday between July 9 and Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the south end of Fair Haven Park, near the cannon.
Founder Deborah Fallon said Friday that she and her partner Art Laiacona sought and were granted permission for the market from the town Select Board.
“It’s a brand-new market,” said Fallon. “I like to say it’s more flexible.”
She said the new market isn’t meant to compete with the Vermont Farmers Market, which is every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the park until Oct. 28. It’s meant for vendors who otherwise wouldn’t be a good fit for the Vermont Farmers Market.
According to Fallon, this market has no annual membership fee. It’s $5 for a 10-foot by 10-foot space, and goods don’t have to be self-produced.
“To me, it just provides more opportunity for people to just try something, maybe for one week and see how it goes,” she said.
Home gardeners with bumper crops come to mind, she said.
“I can imagine there will be a week a month from now where there will be 10 people down there trying to sell their cherry tomatoes,” she said. “That’s OK.”
The rules also allow for organizations and fundraisers, she said. Girl Scouts can sell their cookies, Mayor Murfee’s owner can sell T-shirts, the Fair Haven Historical Society can sell its books, and so on.
“We do want to be careful that vendors are following the rules of the (Vermont Department of Health),” she said. “Say, for example someone wants to sell jams, jellies, pickles, that kind of thing, that’s wonderful but they can’t sell low-acid canned foods. There’s certain things that are not allowed at markets according to the health department. So that will be enforced.”
Laiacona said many have already signed up and more are interested.
“We’re just trying to get something for the common people, if they do little things they can sell them,” he said.
Fallon said that so far, “what we have is a couple of veggie producers, herbs, house plants, and then there will be a booth with cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn, and then besides that there are two people who are doing silk flower arrangements, wall hangings, there’s a pastry chef, a baker, a guy with a hot dog cart, he does hot dogs and meatball subs so you can get a hot meal. There’s a guy who does queen-size patchwork quilts and Adirondack chairs for kids … there is a painter who is out of Lake Bomoseen, she does really beautiful nature paintings.”
The Fair Haven Dixie Six have agreed to play at the first market. Fallon said she may have other musical acts lined up, but they haven’t been confirmed.
People can pay their vendor fee the day-of, Fallon said, but pre-registering is better. To sign up or ask questions call 802-278-8173. The Fair Haven Street Market can also be contacted via bit.ly/FHMarket — its Facebook page.
