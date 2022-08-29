By the end of September, Vermont’s game wardens will have a new colonel — one who wants to see them take a stronger approach to endangered species trafficking.
It was announced on Monday that Maj. Justin Stedman, a game warden for the past 18 years, will take over for Col. Jason Batchelder as director of the Warden Service Division of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, on Sept. 24.
Stedman’s promotion comes during a time of change for Vermont’s game wardens.
Last week, Vermont’s law enforcement agencies announced that they will be altering and clarifying their roles to better suit the state’s needs and apply their resources.
For one, game wardens will be handling all animal cruelty cases. They’ll also be taking the lead in all hunting-related shootings, as well as patrolling and investigating incidents on state-owned lands, namely parks and wildlife management areas.
“There are new challenges immediately on the horizon with the state law enforcement and a changing role for the warden service, and so I want to continue to honor our past and also look to the future and the new challenges that are coming and dealing with a variety of different areas,” Stedman told the Herald.
He said he’s hopeful for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a federal bill that will provide funding for restoring threatened and endangered plants and animals, currently being considered in Congress.
“It has a significant function for law enforcement dealing with threatened or endangered species and I’m looking to do more work in the areas of threatened and endangered plants and animals,” he said.
While animals of all kinds are bought and sold across the globe, there’s a particular demand for snakes, turtles and similar creatures. According to Stedman, though two white-tailed deer can mate and produce a lineage generating several hundred animals over the course of 17 years, the same can’t be said for something like a snapping turtle, which takes about that long to reach sexual maturity.
“If someone goes into a wetland or a riparian area and takes a dozen turtles, they’ve dramatically impacted that environment there,” he said. “We need to be looking at that, because there’s a huge market for turtles and things of that nature.”
He said he expects trends that began during the pandemic, such as more people coming to Vermont and even more looking to outdoor recreation, will continue and that wardens will need to recruit more to fill their ranks, as well as be adaptable.
“Leadership transitions can bring uncertainty in a law enforcement agency, but in Justin’s case this promotion will only strengthen the Warden Service’s culture and unity with the Fish and Wildlife Department as a whole,” stated Batchelder in a news release. “Leaving the Warden Service in Justin’s capable hands fills me with great pride and anticipation for the future.”
Stedman became a warden in 2004 after four years in law enforcement. His first job was with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department. He was with Castleton Police for a time and was an officer in Montpelier, as well. Before all of that, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.
Originally from Rhode Island, Stedman said he’s always loved the outdoors.
“The short version of how I got here is my grandfather and a farmer from southern Rutland County got to be real good buddies in World War II, and in the late 1970s or early 1980s my grandparents were looking for a place to build a house, so the farmer let them build a house on the farm,” he said. “I’ve been going there since I was knee high to a grasshopper and I just like the mountains more than the ocean in some respects.”
A graduate of what’s now Castleton University, Stedman chose to follow his father and uncle into a law enforcement career, though he said he had considered becoming a teacher while in college.
He looked to the wardens after hearing about what the job was like from both a cousin in Rhode Island, who served as an environmental police officer and former Vermont Game Warden Norm Brown.
“In his nearly two decades at the department, Major Stedman has been a driving force in the Warden Service’s most impactful partnerships with our biologists, educators and leadership to safeguard Vermont’s natural resources for every citizen of this state,” Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick stated. “The Warden Service could not be in better hands looking ahead.”
After first becoming a warden, Stedman served in the Burlington area, where he became a senior game warden. He was later assigned to the Poultney area, where he became central district lieutenant. He was promoted to major in 2020.
In 2012, Stedman was named Vermont Game Warden of the Year.
