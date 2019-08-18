Motorists on Route 7 may have noticed something a little different as they drove by the Vermont State Fair this week: Horses.
Horses are nothing new to the annual event at the fairgrounds, of course, but for several years the horse events like gymkhanas and competitions have been deep in the background with other 4-H events like livestock competitions.
Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie, who organized the refurbishment of an existing stable barn and a new performance arena and judging booth, said the results have “absolutely” been what she hoped.
“People thought I was insane because I told them we were going to get people to donate labor and materials. We've been trying to get this done for a long time. … The facility we had over there was very run-down and it flooded all the time because they haven't been able to maintain it,” she said.
Hathaway-Miglorie said the refurbished facility has 28 horse stalls, which were all sold to help raise the money needed for the project. Local companies also assisted by donating money and materials.
One of the stalls is named for the 4-H Wind Riders club's founder, and Miglorie's mother, Suzanne Hathaway, who started Wind Riders in 1974.
According to Hathaway-Miglorie, bringing the horse competitions closer to Route 7 has been well received.
“Everybody's been coming up and saying, 'Thank you' and how awesome it is, and 'Yeah, it's about time.' We've been back in the swamp for the last 30 years and gotten no people to come and see us because they don't know we're there,” she said.
Kimberly Griffin, the 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties, said a “crazy amount of hours and energy and talent” by volunteers went into rebuilding the barn that is being used for horse stalls.
“That is for the fair but certainly we (4-H) are major benefactors of that because our kids get to use this during the fair and we'll be using it for our clinic and it's planned for Labor Day weekend to be used for a big horse festival,” she said.
Hathaway-Miglorie said the Central Vermont Horse Festival on Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds will give riders a new event and spread the word to the public about the new facilities at the fairgrounds.
“This has completely flipped the light switch. Man, this is positive energy and this is an amazing community coming together," Griffin said. "I've had many throughout this week [say], 'Okay, what's next?' So the first aid building got love this year and the farm museum got love and a number of folks said, 'Okay, it's time to love the 4-H building.'”
Griffin pointed out the idea of rehabilitating the horse facilities was brought forth in January.
“Once snow thawed, work started. In very short order the community came together for this. It's exciting to see what we can do next,” she said.
Griffin spoke near the judging stand while young riders took part in the Saturday morning horse show.
While she didn't compete this year, Cheyenne Steves, who rides English style, was among the audience along with her mother Sarah Steves. The Fair Haven family, including Sarah's husband, Rick, and son, Caleb, were among the volunteers who helped refurbish the barn.
Rick Steves, a welder, created the grates on the front of the stalls, donating his time and materials.
Working on the barn was a good experience for the family, Sarah Steves said.
“We met some new friends who were doing this. We got a little more community appreciation. We also, as a family, worked together, which we haven't done in years so for all four of us to be in the same place doing a project together — we've never done that really. It was good. It was good for us," she said.
"We also like the idea of bringing the fair back a little bit and this is our part in doing it. I believe in, 'If you're going to complain about something, do something.' There's been a lot of complaints about how the fair is declining and this was us doing our part,” she said.
Cheyenne Steves, who rides with Horse Power 4-H in Castleton, said the results will be good for active riders in Rutland County's three horse-centered clubs.
“We used to be over there. We were tucked way back in the corner,” she said, gesturing toward the area where livestock are exhibited. “Now people can see us more.”
Hathaway-Miglorie said she hoped Rutland's young people would come out to the three-day Central Vermont Horse Festival, which is free and open to the public. More information can be found at the Central Vermont Horse Festival page on Facebook.
