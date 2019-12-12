SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law School has a new student clinic devoted to environmental issues that disproportionately impact vulnerable and marginalized populations.
Marianne Engelman-Lado, director of the Environmental Justice Clinic at Vermont Law School, said in a Thursday interview the clinic hit the ground running in September and is at capacity with 13 students.
The school has several law clinics, Engelman-Lado said. Law students are required to earn a number of practical credits, which they do by working in the clinics under the supervision of a fledged attorney.
The Environmental Justice clinic focuses on a growing area of environmental law, one that considers social justice issues, Engelman-Lado said, such as which communities tend to bear the burdens created by development and which ones usually reap the rewards.
“The Environmental Justice Clinic offers students the opportunity to represent disenfranchised communities fighting racial and economic disparities in the distribution of pollution, while fighting for a say in decisions affecting their future,” said Engelman-Lado, in a statement.
She said quite often there are environmental concerns left out of the public eye that affect poor and marginalized communities, which likewise might not be aware there’s something to be concerned about.
Engelman-Lado said the clinic will work on cases locally, statewide and nationally, and is already assisting with cases as far away as Alabama.
One student group is working on the REJOICE project, which goes into communities to learn what their environmental concerns are. Engelman-Lado said a REJOICE meeting was held in Rutland during the past summer and the law clinic plans to be involved with more around Vermont.
She said the clinic offers help for free but isn’t set up to assist individuals. She said individuals should still contact the clinic, however, as often one person’s problem can indicate something more systemic.
Engelman-Lado can be reached at mengelmanlado@vermontlaw.edu.
Some of the current projects the clinic is involved in include a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency alleging it hasn’t responded to civil rights complaints in a timely fashion, and a historically black community in Alabama dealing with a landfill.
She said it was the school’s students who advocated this clinic come about.
"We strive to arm our students with the full range of tools they will need to assist communities fighting environmental challenges,” said Jennifer Rushlow, associate dean for environmental programs at Vermont Law School, in the statement. “To this end, we are proud to add the Environmental Justice Clinic to our experiential offerings. Our students will gain experience and skills working on law and policy issues at the nexus of environment, race, and poverty."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.