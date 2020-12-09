With the departure of founding president Tabitha Moore, Mia Schultz, of Bennington, will take over leadership of the Rutland area branch of the NAACP at the start of the new year.
In a statement announcing the transition, Schultz called the position a “profound honor.”
“I will be driven by the guidance and the knowledge of Tabitha and the members who have built this organization from the beginning. It is a collaborative effort to make a change in our communities and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve,” she said.
This week, Schultz said she was “totally surprised” when Moore asked her to consider the position of president.
In September, Moore said she was planning to move from Rutland County because she was being racially harassed.
Schultz said she had reached out and asked what she could do to help. She said Moore asked her to be the next president of the Rutland NAACP.
“It was a surprise. It took me aback. It took my breath away for a minute,” Schultz said. “It’s been a journey, honestly. It’s been such a journey of discovery for myself, too, to be faced with such a daunting position.”
Schultz said she considered the ancestors who came before her like W.E.B. Du Bois, Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall and Moore.
“You think, ‘Oh, my goodness, can I do that?’ Tabitha thought I could and I respect Tabitha so here we are,” Schultz said.
The Rutland Area NAACP is the second-largest branch in New England, with more than 550 members serving individuals from Bennington to Addison counties, as well as working with its sister branch in Windham County.
Schultz admitted “those shoes are big to fill” when a branch that started about five years ago, which includes the year before Rutland was officially chartered, is so prominent.
“Yeah, we have to keep up that momentum. The pressure is on for sure. But also I can see and envision an expansion of leadership in our Black and brown communities. I can envision doing more work that is joyful and satisfying, working some of those systems that Tabitha and the rest of the NAACP have been doing tirelessly, putting all this emotional labor into systems that are really designed against equity. It’s hard. I look forward to bringing in fresh new perspectives and finding little bits of joy in solutions that can plant seeds around,” Schultz said.
In a statement announcing Schultz’s new position, Moore called the decision not to run again for presidency of the Rutland branch a “difficult decision.”
“But Mia is incredible and has a much-needed perspective, vision and skill set that will take the branch to the next level. I am grateful to her and the other branch leaders whom I have had the privilege of working with and look forward to supporting future leaders as I am a lifetime member of the Rutland area branch,” she said.
Schultz, 44, identifies as a Black woman, but acknowledges that as someone who is bi-racial, she has a privilege of which she’s “very aware.”
“I identify as a Black woman because that is the life I live. I may be be light-skinned but at the end of the day, I still face a lot of the challenges that Black women face,” she said.
Schultz said her family is very “intersectional.” She learned Spanish in her home state of Arizona partially to better communicate with Mexican friends and her family includes non-cisgender and disabled members.
“Marginalized identity is in my house, just about, or in my body,” she said.
Schultz moved to Vermont after leaving Tuscon for California and realizing she wanted to get away from the “hustle and bustle of Southern California.”
While insurance work pays the bills, Schultz said she considers her real work the advocacy that she does for her three teenage boys and the community. She also is chairwoman of the Democratic Party in Bennington.
Schultz said one reason she decided to take on the challenge of leader of an NAACP chapter was that many people in Bennington didn’t realize the Rutland branch was available for them.
While Schultz said she is hoping to continue positive momentum for the Rutland NAACP, she said she understands there is some ugliness in Vermont. During the six years she has been in Vermont, she said she knows three Black women, including Moore and former state representative Kiah Morris, who represented Bennington, who have moved because of harassment.
“There is a lot of insidious behavior that happens with a smile, I like to say. I think we’ve had all across the state, education on micro-aggressions and things like that. So those small things that may look insignificant and sound insignificant, they accumulate over time and create, especially for kids, a different sense of self,” she said.
Schultz said a lot of education is still needed in Vermont but said she has hope. Despite data showing disparities in the criminal justice system, health care and education, Schultz said she is encouraged because there are people in the majority who are willing to be allies and who want to help.
Schultz is expected to officially take office Jan. 1.
