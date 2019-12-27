The largest network of providers of primary care, pediatric medical care and dental services in Rutland County has a new leader, who jointed the organization this month.
Donald Reuther became the new CEO of Community Health on Dec. 2, succeeding the organization’s first and only other CEO, Grant Whitmer.
On Thursday, Reuther said Community Health is already a “very solid organization.”
“It has been moving in the right direction, but that being said, there’s always room for new ways to serve the patients. My focus will be on quality. Preventive medicine is the best way to keep health care costs (affordable) for all the patients. We will be working on our quality program and taking it from great to even greater,” he said.
Community Health, which also serves southern Addison county, has medical provider offices in Rutland, Brandon, Castleton, West Pawlet and Shoreham. Reuther said he’s been to all of Community Health’s offices twice since Dec. 2.
“I’ve gotten to know the staff. My goal is that I know my staff on a first-name basis,” he said.
Reuther brings experience to Community Health, joining the health-care provider and federally qualified health center from Baltimore Medical System FQHC, where he was chief operating officer. He has worked with FQHCs for 17 years.
In a statement, Bob Hedden, chairman of Community Health’s board of directors, said Reuther’s “vast experience in all areas of FQHCs, finance and business, along with management and personnel skills” made him the right choice to lead Community Health.
In Baltimore, Reuther was responsible for the day-to-day operations of Maryland’s largest FQHC, which offered primary care, pharmacy, behavioral health and substance abuse service to more than 47,000 patients.
The change from Baltimore to Rutland has been “heaven,” according to Reuther.
“The quiet, the friendly, accommodating people, the beauty. It is the most diametrically opposed change you can imagine,” he said.
But while Reuther appreciates the beauty of his new home, he also understands the challenges of delivering quality health care in a rural setting. Before Baltimore, he worked in Colorado.
“What it takes to overcome those challenges is innovation and outreach and care coordination. One of the things that Community Health and its partners do best, we currently have over 3,000 (patients) in care coordination to manage their health care, to make sure they’re following their medical advice and that they’re engaged in their own health care,” Reuther said.
Reuther is only the second person to lead Community Health. He said in his time in Rutland, he has learned that Whitmer, who retired in March, was a “fabulous leader” who “made amazing strides in the growth of Community Health.”
Reuther said it was Whitmer’s vision that allowed Community Health to be in its current position serving 75% of the population of Rutland County.
“It’s a tough act to follow. I’m hoping we can continue in those steps by taking innovative approaches. One of my particular areas of passion is telemedicine. That is one way that we can serve the medical needs of patients in rural areas. It’s delivering health care to the patients where they are,” he said.
Telemedicine uses cameras that can broadcast a lot of visual information and monitors that can display that level of detail so patients who don’t have practical access to doctors can be seen by remote specialists.
Reuther holds a master’s degree in business administration with a focus on health care from Western Governors University in Utah, a bachelor’s degree from City University of Seattle, and an associate’s degree in computer/information technology, administration and management.
He is expected to visit legislators in Montpelier on Jan. 27 along with some care providers to learn more about health care and the challenges involved in Vermont.
“We are the largest federally qualified health center in Vermont and New Hampshire, so our voice at the legislative level is very important. We will be there talking about how we expand care, how we attract providers, how we can get sustainable reimbursement to make sure that our patients are well cared for,” he said.
Reuther and his wife, Victoria, are new residents of Vermont, but Victoria knows the Rutland region after spending much of her youth at her family’s second home in Wallingford.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
