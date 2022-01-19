BRANDON — Selecting a new pastor is a long, involved process, and the Brandon Congregational Church thinks it made the right choice with the Rev. Sara Ann Rossigg.
Rossigg officially started earlier this week and will lead her first service in Brandon come Sunday.
She had been serving as an interim pastor at a church in New Hampshire for the past few years and was looking to move elsewhere right around the same time the Rev. William Bartholomew was retiring from Brandon Congregational. Rossigg said the church’s profile caught her attention with its “real commitment to becoming leaders in the broader community of mutual care, unity and inclusiveness.”
Brandon Congregational Church has about 85 active members with another 95 inactive or semi-active, said congregation member Jeff Stewart, who was chair of the pastor search committee that selected Rossigg.
“We are an open and affirming church, which means we accept everyone,” he said, adding that the church is also active in food distribution, transportation assistance, and connecting people with other social service programs.
The hiring process featured several levels of interviews and Rossigg preaching at a neutral church, according to Stewart.
Bartholomew (Reverend Bill) served the Brandon congregation initially as an interim pastor, said Stewart. He did such a good job they asked him to become permanent, which he did, until health concerns led him to retire.
“One of the terrific things about Reverend Bill was that he pastored to the entire community; you didn’t have to belong to our church to get his help,” said Stewart. “And we think Reverend Sara will follow through and do the same thing.”
The church had no hope of replicating Reverend Bill, he said, and didn’t try.
“What we wanted was a pastor who was a really good preacher, who would involve people, get them interested, get them excited, challenging in many ways and dealing with what’s called current theology,” he said. “So not a strict adherence to the fundamental Bible but bringing up everyday concerns and relating them to the works and the thoughts of Jesus.”
There were between six and 12 candidates for the job, he said.
“It was a challenge. We had a conversation with the head of the Universal Congregational Church Conference who said if you’re looking for a full-time pastor you will find it a much easier task than if you’re looking for a part-timer,” he said.
Rossigg, originally from southern Michigan, said she’s been ordained for 11 years. She began her career in conservation science.
“I was stewardship staff with an organization called the Nature Conservancy that helps to protect endangered plant and animal species, and pretty much is in the nature-preserve business,” she said. “That was really vital work and the call to ministry had always kind of been part of the picture.”
Jesus Christ said for people to be good neighbors, which Rossigg interprets as being a good steward of the environment. She views her work with churches in much the same way she did her work in conservation sciences.
When churches seek a new pastor, according to Stewart, they create in-depth profiles of themselves with the aim of drawing a fitting candidate. Rossigg said she was drawn to Brandon’s profile because of the inclusive values it expressed.
“Not just in the church community but in the broader community, and I think that commitment really matches well with my sense of how we are people of faith in our communities,” she said. “They also said they strive to be a place that is fully welcoming to anyone who seeks a spiritual home where love prevails.”
