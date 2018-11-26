KILLINGTON — Locals will be telling their personal stories on the internet in an effort to draw new visitors, residents and maybe even a few entrepreneurs to the area.
It’s all part of a new podcast series spearheaded by the Killington Pico Area Association, the area’s chamber of commerce, according to Executive Director Michael Coppinger.
Coppinger said Nov. 16 was the soft-debut of “Life at 4241: Living in the Killington Valley,” which can be found at http://lifeat4241.libsyn.com/
He said it’s being hosted on another website rather than the association’s for the time being, but may move. The podcast’s name is a reference to the town’s elevation above sea-level.
“The podcasts are dedicated to the lifestyle and events that make this region special,” he said on Monday.
The episode that’s been posted consists of three 10-minute interviews with locals from different backgrounds. One is with Summer Reed, a young person who works at Base Camp Outfitters. Another is with Teresa Hutt, a software engineer who works remotely, and Stephen Nisimblat, who is on the Killington Recreation Committee and for the past 14 years has owned The Greenbrier Inn and Gift Shop, located at 2057 Route 4.
Nisimblat said Monday that the association was looking for people who’d come to Killington, run a business, and put children through the local school system. Nisimblat said he’s got two children in school — a seventh grader and a high school freshman.
Nisimblat said he and his wife used to live in New York City and came to Killington often around weekends and holidays. His wife’s family owned the Greenbrier Inn and Gift Shop and sold it to the Nisimblats.
“It was sort of a leap of faith,” he said.
He hopes the podcast series will show other folks like himself what Killington has to offer.
Coppinger said that even if the podcasts don’t end up having much impact, it’s not as if they’re costly or time consuming to produce. He said he already owned most of the equipment that was needed, the rest was finding a bit of time and some people willing to talk.
Coppinger said the podcasts are aimed at two groups, one is the visitors and day-trippers, but the people he’s really hoping to draw are those similar to Nisimblat, people from out-of-state who like the area and want to build a life there.
He said he’d like the next episode of Life at 4241 to feature the folks behind the scenes at the World Cup event that was held this past weekend at Killington Resort. The world-class women’s ski event drew 39,000 people, a big increase over what the resort would normally see on any big holiday weekend. The event has been held at Killington for the past three years and has been steadily drawing larger crowds.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.