MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced more new pop-up walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open this week.
The state has an 82.8% vaccination rate, which it wants to make higher. Besides the clinics, the following places are offering vaccines during their normal business hours: Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s main campus and Fanny Allen campus, UVMMC’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy, the Community Health Centers of Burlington during weekdays, the Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic during weekdays, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Express Care.
Most pharmacies offer them as well. Many can be found at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, and Costco.
Hours for the clinics can be found at healthvermont.gov/.
Wednesday
— North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport.
— Westminster Center School, 130 School St., Westminster.
— White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect St., Suite 300, White River Junction.
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin.
Thursday
— Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury.
— St. Albans Bay Farmer’s Market, The Bay Park, St. Albans.
— St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal St., 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans.
— Thunder Road Speedway, 61 Fisher Road, Barre.
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin.
— Waterbury Farmer’s Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury.
Friday
— Waterfront Plaza, Newport.
— Dan & Whits, 319 Main St., Norwich.
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin.
Saturday
— Leland and Grey Union High School, 2042 Route 30, Townshend.
— Homeport, 52 Church St., Burlington.
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin.
— DeBanville’s General Store, 47 Route 105, Bloomfield.
— Roxbury Fire Department, 1726 Roxbury Road, Roxbury.
— East Montpelier Fire Department, 54 Village Acres, East Montpelier.
— Woodbury Fire Department, 3665 Route 14, Woodbury.
— Sprague Ranch, 6907 Route 14, Brookfield.
Sunday
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin.
— Bradford Farmway, 286 Waits River Road, Bradford.
— Marty’s 1st Stop, 421 Route 2 West, Danville.
— Mad River Glen, 62 Mad River Resort Road, Fayston.
