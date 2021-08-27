POULTNEY — The new K-6 school at the former Green Mountain College campus is in the final stages of being ready to welcome students in early September.
The Green Mountain Community School will hold its first classes Sept. 7, said Danhee Bhakta, the school’s co-founder, on Friday.
The state recognized independent school will have about 15 students in its first year, said Bhakta, but has capacity for about 25. Much of the schooling will be done in Dunton Hall, but the learning model being used will also work with the sprawling outdoor campus.
The school doesn’t use taxpayers dollars and is tuition-based, but according to Bhakta there are many financial aid options available.
“We’re also offering scholarships and financial aid,” she said. “So half of our students currently receive some financial aid or scholarship … since we have some room for growth, if there are any parents who may not be able to afford it and are really looking for something different for their kids, this is not just for people that can afford it, it’s for anyone who thinks this is best for their child.”
Bhakta co-founded the school with April Wolk, who came to Vermont in 2011 from the Springfield, Massachusetts, area. In 2011, she helped start the elementary portion of the Roots and Wings Academy in West Haven. She got to know Bhakta through her work in coaching parents who were homeschooling their kids.
“I just love the freedom to go to kids and teach to their passions and guide them as learners,” she said. “I was very excited when I got the call from Danhee.”
They spent much of the pandemic talking about what would become the Green Mountain Community School.
“Throughout that whole year we really fleshed out the vision and mission and the intentions of the school and what set us apart, and what kind of school would we want our own children to experience,” she said.
Wolk and Bhakta said their children will be part of the school when it opens.
The type of school they want to run will teach all the things kids normally learn in school, such as reading, writing, math, art, music, science, but will do so by focusing on themes and projects.
“I went to public school for primary education in South Korea, and I had no problem with it, and they had a very specific way of teaching; teacher, kids, chalkboard, worksheets, tests, this and that,” said Bhakta. “And it worked for me, but I know it didn’t work for a lot of people. And especially in this day and age when you’re starting to talk about things that we never really talked about before, like social-emotional intelligence and kids as early as 5 or 6 having depression and anxiety.”
Earl Corey, the school’s director, has been in education for over 40 years, serving as a teacher and principal. In the decades he’s been teaching, he’s become a proponent of project-based learning.
“In my first few years of teaching, I taught special education to kids that had some learning difficulties, and I saw that they were bored, many of them had some discipline problems, and I looked into that closer and I found that it was really they were just not interested,” he said. “So I tried to develop programs where we’d take a theme and just go off on it and not worry so much about if math was for 45 minutes and social studies was for 45 minutes, we just blended it together, and I found that it worked, and I’ve been trying to fine-tune that ever since.”
He had essentially retired from education when he saw his current job posted. He expressed an interest, not thinking he’d get the job, but discovered the Green Mountain Community School was seeking to use the same education model he’d been working on. He wants to have a school where kids are excited to tell their parents about what they did that day.
Corey said the first project the school will do is called “Leaves, Trees and Fairy Houses.”
“So it will involve getting to understand the connection in nature with trees and the identification of trees through its bark or its leaves,” he said. “And that one was chosen because it gives us a chance to be out in our new environment in the school, and then we’re going to take what we learn from that and create these fairy houses out of what we’ve learned from our trees.”
Bhakta said community support has been tremendous and the school has formed relationships with several local entities. The first day of school will see kids go on a tour of REclaimED, a new maker-space.
The Willowell Foundation is involved, as are the Vermont Education and Environment Network and the Meadows Bee Farm.
Green Mountain College closed in 2019. It was bought in 2020 by Raj Bhakta, Danhee Bhakta’s husband.
More information about the school and how to contact it can be found at greenmountaincommunityschool.org online.
