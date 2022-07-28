POULTNEY — This isn’t your average pocket park. For one, it’s made entirely out of slate.
While it’s been open to use for the past two months or so, the new Slate Quarry Park at 76 Main St. will celebrate its grand opening at 5 p.m. today, July 29. Festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting, followed by a few speeches from the people who made the whole thing come together, then a reading of “Poultney Rises” by Carolyn Stellatella, and finally at 6 p.m., music from the Hermit Hollow String Band.
Among Friday's speakers will be Larry Sullivan, co-executive director of the Slate Quarry Park Group, Poultney Town and Village Manager Paul Donaldson, and Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney, who serves as minority leader of the Vermont House of Representatives.
The park sits on less than an acre of land acquired and donated to the town via the Slate Quarry Park Group, a 501c3 nonprofit formed several years ago for this purpose. Co-director of the group is Larry Sullivan, who said Thursday that the idea for the park has been floating around since 2013.
According to Sullivan, nearly 10 years ago there was a two-day long symposium held at what was then the Green Mountain College campus where folks talked about how to improve Poultney.
“Over time, a lot of ideas were discussed, and one that came out that people felt was needed the most was some type of a park on Main Street,” he said.
Attempts were made to purchase or secure some land for the park, but it wasn’t until 2016 or so that Sullivan, along with local sculptor Kerry Furlani and a few others, formed the Slate Quarry Park Group and went looking for grants and donations.
The idea was to have a park that primarily used slate as a building material,” he said.
The slate industry is big in the Poultney area and has played a large role in the region’s history.
According to Sullivan, several local slate companies donated about $10,000 toward a down payment on the park. They also donated all of the slate material used to build it. Once the land was secured, he said, the slate group worked hard to raise the rest of the needed funds. A large donor was the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a program administered by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
Sullivan estimates that the park is worth about $300,000 factoring in all the donated time and materials.
The project took a while to build as some of the slate bricks and wall tops had to be specially manufactured.
The conservation grant couldn’t be awarded to a nonprofit, he said, but it could be given to the town, which could, in turn, use it on the park.
“In my view, it’s an outstanding example of a private organization and a government working together to produce an outstanding result,” Sullivan said.
The park broke ground in 2021, said Sarah Pelkey, Poultney economic development director, on Wednesday.
“The design of the park is astounding, it’s really amazing,” she said. “It's very artistically laid out, there’s a nautilus in the center, there are slate seating walls and at the end there are monoliths that flank the northernmost end of the park so it pulls you in.”
The monoliths have inscriptions about the history of slate in the region, as well as a poem by novelist, poet and environmental activist Wendell Berry.
“It’s starting to gain traction,” said Pelkey. “It was built not only as a pocket park for Main Street for people to have a public space, but also as something of an attraction.”
The town would like to see small public events take place there, like poetry readings and the like. Word about the park will hopefully spread through the grand opening.
