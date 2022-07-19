PITTSFORD — A company based in Florida is proposing to build a 3.5 megawatt solar project off Furnace Road.
DG Outback Acres Solar LLC filed a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission on June 24.
In Vermont, to build a solar power plant, one must obtain a certificate of public good from the PUC. Entities are required to file 45-day notices ahead of their full application for a certificate.
According to the notice, the company plans to file for a certificate by Aug. 31. The town and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission will have a chance to comment.
According to the Secretary of State, DG Outback Acres has the same Florida address as DG Adams Road LLC, the corporate name for another solar project in Pittsford. Records show that Lina Saldarriaga, an employee of NextEra Energy, is the project manager for both.
The project is on the select board’s agenda for its Wednesday meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
DG Adams Road filed for a certificate of public good last year, and had it granted on June 29. That project is a 2.2 megawatt facility located off Adams Road.
The notice DG Solar filed has the project located at 640 Furnace Road. It’s roughly a quarter mile to the east of the Vermont Police Academy, and a little less than that from the Pittsford Recreation Area.
The project will take up 17.68 acres of a 71-acre parcel, according to the notice. It’s in the town’s rural zoning district. The land is currently being used for pasture. The east side of the project will be 1,333 feet from Adams Road, the southern end 1,169 feet from Oxbow Road and Route 7; while the west and north sides will be about 888 feet from Furnace Road.
On the parcel’s east side is a row of vegetation. A substation run by Green Mountain Power is to the southwest of the parcel, off Town Highway 51.
The project itself will consist of about 9,898 solar panels in linear arrays running north to south. According to the notice, some of the specifics it lists will be different in the full certificate of public good application. That said, it’s expected to be built as three separate “pods” so as to avoid an existing power line corridor, owned by Green Mountain Power, that crosses the parcel. This also will let it be far enough from wetlands, according to the 45-day notice.
The project will be surrounded by a fence designed to allow small animals passage.
There’s a 1,825-foot road that allows access to the site, but it will have to be widened to 180 feet. Three new access roads, totaling 480 feet in length, will be built between the pods.
According to the notice, DG Solar is working with Green Mountain Power to determine the best spot for the project to connect to the power grid.
Construction of the project is expected to take six months. Materials will be delivered to the site from an access drive off Furnace Road.
The company claims the project only will be visible from specific locations within a half-mile radius of the project. This is according to a preliminary visual impact assessment. The project would be most visible from a short section of Furnace Road to the north. It might be seen from the west, but vegetation would obscure it, the notice states.
“Upon preliminary review of local and regional planning documents, the Project will not result in undue adverse impacts to the aesthetics, scenic, and natural beauty of the area, and the Project would not violate any town or regional standards pertaining to scenic or open space resources,” reads DG Solar’s notice.
A more in-depth study of what the project will look like will have to be included in the complete application.
The company claims that its project won’t cause any undue impacts to existing natural resources. It adds that it’s open to making alterations to further mitigate its effect on waterways and floodplains.
The project doesn’t call for any tree cutting, so it shouldn’t harm bat species, the notice states. It notes that some of the project area might qualify as grassland bird habitat.
“If the Study Area does contain grassland bird habitat, appropriate steps will be implemented to avoid, minimize, or mitigate impacts on such habitat,” the notice reads.
Some of the work will take place on primary agricultural soil. This will be done following guidance from the state Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
