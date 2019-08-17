The Vermont Agency of Transportation is planning to start a new transit program that will help residents in recovery get where they need to go to keep them on the path away from addiction.
Ross MacDonald, public transit coordinator and the Go Vermont program manager for the agency, said the new program, which will first be introduced in Rutland and the Northeast Kingdom, will work in cooperation with recovery centers and transportation providers.
“The recovery centers, on behalf of their clients, would contact our provider, Marble Valley (Regional Transit Center,) and determine if any trip need is covered through current eligible programs, (like) Medicaid, E&D, the Elderly and Disabled program, regular transit routes. If not, the recovery center would then use their allocation, their budget, to pay for that trip,” MacDonald said.
The Federal Transit Administration has provided $160,000 to fund the program. The grant comes with a 50% match.
The program was discussed at the most recent meeting of Project VISION by representatives of the state’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, who asked if anyone at the meeting knew of local employers who could help meet the $40,000 match that would be raised in Rutland.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for employers to assist those in recovery so, at the end of the day, they may have more options for their (human resources) departments,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald said as he worked on the program, he was told that employees who were in recovery sometimes work harder than others because they developed a “work ethic” needed to try to recover from their addiction.
The need for more transportation options for people in recovery came from the meetings of Gov. Phil Scott’s opioid coordination council.
Rutland Mayor David Allaire, who was a member of the council until it dissolved in the spring, said the members of the council had been trying to find solutions to some of the barriers that keep people from being successful in their recovery.
“Because we’re a rural state, one of the barriers was transportation. A lot of the folks were having trouble getting back and forth to where they’re getting treatment or to employment, so that was one of the things that we wanted to key in on,” he said.
MacDonald said he represented AOT during working group meetings that included transportation providers, treatment providers and members of the opioid coordination council.
A white paper was written as a result of the meetings with three suggestions. The first was to have coordination meetings to ensure transportation providers are speaking with recovery center staff to make sure those who need transportation are aware of all the available options.
The second recommendation was to reach out to recovery coaches who are working at various recovery centers to determine if they would be willing to join the pool of volunteer drivers who provide more than 40% of the “demand-response” trips provided by AOT, MacDonald said.
“It’s by far the most efficient, cost-effective approach to providing transit,” he said.
The third is the new program being brought to Rutland and the Northeast Kingdom.
MacDonald said the new program is expected to accomplish at least two goals. First is to keep people on the road to recovery which MacDonald said he has been told is a “monumental task.”
The program is expected to make it easier for addicts in recovery to meet the requirements put on them by medical professionals or court orders like making daily trips to get medically-assisted treatment, or MAT, therapy, or getting to their place of employment.
Second, the program will help Vermont officials get a better understand of where there true gaps to getting people in recovery to the services they need.
“We’ll be able to gauge, how close are we currently with providing enough transportation for those in recovery and what do we need statewide. We should be able to learn that in the next year or two,” MacDonald said
Rutland was chosen as one of the initial locations for the project, MacDonald said, because there was need identified in the city but also because the local recovery centers had demonstrated steady leadership. The Marble Valley Regional Transit Center also showed a strong interest in working with AOT, MacDonald said.
Also, the city of Rutland will provide a different source of information than the far more rural Northeast Kingdom.
Rutland business leaders interested in supporting the project can email MacDonald at ross.macdonald@vermont.gov.
