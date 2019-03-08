BRANDON — The police department’s new union contract isn’t a far cry from the old one, according to town officials, but it does give the town police a few things they didn’t have before.
Last year, police voted to switch unions, leaving the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) to join the New England Police Benevolent Association (NEPBA).
On Feb. 25, the Select Board voted unanimously to ratify the new labor contract after an executive session.
Town Manager David Atherton, who was on the negotiating team for the town, said Thursday the new contract doesn’t differ substantially from the one police had under AFSCME, except now pay raises are more closely tied to performance reviews, officers have more options for having their uniforms cleaned, and they’ll get paid more for working evening and night shifts.
According to the contract, officers can have the town dry clean their uniforms or they can do it themselves with a $100 per quarter stipend. Officers working between the hours of 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. will also get an extra $1 per hour. The contract is in effect until June 30, 2021.
Brandon Police Sgt. David Butterfield, president of NEPBA Local 422, told the Herald in November that there were a few reasons the department officers wanted to change unions. They didn’t feel the AFSCME union representatives were attentive enough, and there had been a high rate of turnover with that position.
Butterfield said NEPBA is a union specifically for police, who have different needs than other groups of town employees. One issue, he said, was retirement plans. Given the rigors and hazards of their job, police tend to be on track to retire 10 years sooner than people in other professions.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said Thursday he was surprised the new contract was so similar to the last one. The town’s main request was the police continue to use the same insurance provider as other town employees, which they agreed to. Also, he said Brandon’s police are now in their preferred retirement group.
Brandon was not the only police department to leave AFSCME for NEPBA in 2018. Cops in Rutland City and Middlebury did the same, for similar reasons.
