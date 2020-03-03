MENDON — Christopher Corsones defeated Rich Carlson in a race for a one-year term as town moderator, getting 201 votes to Carlson’s 146.
All articles, except one asking if voters would switch to Australian ballot, passed by voice vote at the annual floor meeting on Monday, according to Town Clerk and Treasurer Nancy Gondella.
Article 7 asked if voters would approve $376,028 for the administrative portion of the town budget. Article 8 asked if voters would spend $580,064 on community infrastructure. Article 9 was for a public safety budget of $200,047. Article four was to transfer $10,000 from the Town Shop Maintenance Fund to the Town Office Maintenance Fund for a historic kiosk.
Only a few appropriation articles exceeded $2,500. Article 15 asked if voters would appropriate $2,600 for the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. Article 17 asked if voters would spend $2,500 on the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
