Rutland City residents will receive a new envelope in their mail come April, and Department of Public Works Commissioner Jeff Wennberg wants everyone to keep an eye out.
It’s the new city utilities bill, and it’s not something that should be left in a pile on the kitchen counter.
“If they don’t pay before the deadline or change the information, they’ll likely become delinquent,” Wennberg said.
In order for a payment to be made on time, it has to be received by the due date, just like an electric bill or a credit card bill, Wennberg said.
“The postmark date does not matter,” Wennberg said. “That’s not always the way it’s been in the past.”
The new bill will have a remittance tab, a window and a Philadelphia address for those who send their payment through the mail, and customers will receive a new account number for their new meter in a letter that will arrive during the next two weeks.
“The bill process is going to remain the same,” said business manager Gail Gorrusso. “It will be quarterly, and we try to get the bills printed the 20-21st of the month. They’ll be mailed out the last day of the 30-day notice of the bill.”
The new bill will be due May 1, and mailed on April 1, Wennberg said.
Gorrusso said the new water meters, which are already being installed throughout the city, will allow for a multitude of other payment methods, some of which will be cheaper than methods currently available.
“Folks that currently have direct debit with the city, where it comes straight from their bank account, will have to re-enroll in direct debit with their new account,” Gorrusso said.
“We have about 600 customers who do that,” Wennberg said. “They’ll have until April 15 to make the change. ... The old system will no longer function. They need to make sure they do that.”
The new Fathom meters, which will replace any meters installed before 2013, are already being installed, Wennberg said, and appointments are being scheduled until the end of March.
“Right now, we have 262 completed appointments,” Wennberg said.
Meters that had been installed post-2013 would undergo some minor electrical upgrades, and water and sewer rates won’t change.
“That will continue until late summer or early fall,” Garrusso said.
The installation requires the water to be shut off for 20 minutes, but Wennberg said once that’s over, the overall experience with the new system will have benefits that outweigh the brief inconvenience and allow for customers to keep closer track of their spending.
“There’s information they can receive if they create an online account,” Wennberg said. “The biggest change will be the ability to be proactive with their water usage.”
There will eventually be a history of consumption for customers to view.
“This will be a proactive way to manage water use,” Wennberg said. “You can tell the system how much you want to pay, and it will tell you if you’re over budget so you can make adjustments to your usage.”
Also, the new system will enable the DPW to identify and isolate a leak within days, before it has the opportunity incur major financial damages, whereas before, a leak might have up to three months before the department found an enormous water bill and notified the customer.
“It can run up a very expensive water and sewer bill over time,” Wennberg said. “Under the new system ... we can get notified within a day or two of a suspected leak. We can give people a call just days later, give them an opportunity to correct it just days later — it’s a big help for landlords with rental property.”
Wennberg said there’s a massive amount of water that goes unbilled, and the new meters will help the city finally find out where it’s all going.
“We produce about 2.1 million to 2.2 million gallons a day on average,” Wennberg said. “We’re only capturing 1.3 million to 1.4 million on the meters. Somewhere in the process, we’re losing 800,000 to 900,000 gallons a day. It’s very wasteful.”
The cost for the project was over $3.8 million, but it was paid for with a long-term lease and the meters are warranteed for 15 years.
But Wennberg assured that even with the new system, customers can still come in and pay at City Hall as they always have.
“Consider what we’re going to be saving,” Wennberg said. “We do believe this will provide a net benefit for the budget ... our expectation, we’ll be saving $150,000 per year on the budget.”
Originally, Wennberg said they started replacing the water meters in 2003 with radio meters, and two years ago an installer observed that the project was only 60 percent done, and the first meters installed already needed replacing.
“The only way we were going to get where we wanted to go is to change everything all at once,” Wennberg said. “Because the system generates more revenue in savings — it pays for itself.”
Residents can find more information on the city website.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
