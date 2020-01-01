It was a quiet year for the New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Rutland Free Library on Tuesday afternoon.
Unlike many of the year-end celebrations that would come later in the night, the refreshments were cookies and cider and the music was an acapella, improvised version of “This Little Light of Mine.”
But the children in the audience seemed excited that the four guest readers were members of the Rutland City Fire Department.
Firefighters Dave Werbinski, Dylan Flood and Pete Holmes, read childrens’ books in the dark by blacklight flashlight in the Nella Grimm Fox Room of the Rutland Free Library.
Werbinski read, “When You Are Brave” by Pat Zietlow Miller and Flood read “What Was I Scared Of” by Dr. Seuss, two books about finding courage even when you’re in a library meeting room with the lights turned off and Holmes read, “Goodbye Old Year, Hello New Year,” by Frank Modell which had an obvious holiday message.
Laura Doane, of Rutland, said she had been to the New Year’s Eve party in 2018 with her son, Carter Doane, who is now 4.
Carter said his favorite part of the event was actually before reaching the library when he saw “choo-choo trains” at Wonderfeet Kids Museum just up the road from the library but he also seemed to enjoy shining the fingerlight he was given at the library to see how it reacted with different surfaces.
“It’s just something for families to come and do together,” Laura Doane said. “It’s a good way to be involved in the community. Get out of the house on a winter day.”
Werbinski said the firefighters had read before to family groups but Tuesday was the first time they had read at the city library.
“It was great. It was good. This was the first setting with the glow lights and that was pretty neat. The interaction went pretty well,” he said.
While reading a book about being brave, Werbinski told the audience the firefighters were “pretty nervous” about coming to the library and trying something new but with the reading over, he concluded “This was fun.”
Reading to local kids on New Year’s Eve was another way for emergency responders to meet the public outside of the kind of emergency that usually requires the presence of firefighters, Werbinski pointed out.
Because New Year’s Eve is treated as something of a holiday for the department, the firefighters at the library said there was representation from all three shifts.
They were not only ambassadors of the RCFD on Tuesday, they were also all assigned to Engine 3, which Flood said made them part of an “initial attack company.”
Children’s librarian June Osowski said the library had started hosting events like the New Year’s Eve Party for families, which ran from 3 to 4 p.m., since the city stopped hosting First Night events.
“We’ve had a very low turnout today because usually we have 60 people in the room,” she said.
It wasn’t clear why there was only about a dozen people in the room on Tuesday although Monday’s storms may have been a contributor.
But Osowski said Tuesday fit with the goals of the party since it began.
“Historically, there’s been very little for families to do and families seem to have this day off to spend with their children so we wanted to have something fun, free for them to do. That’s why we started doing it,” she said.
