A New York man is facing a felony charge after police said he was arrested while carrying some crack cocaine and apparently hiding some other crack cocaine last month.
Jerome Nesbit, 39, of Selkirk, New York, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Feb. 18 to a felony count of possession of 2.5 grams or more of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to police.
The charges against Nesbit are based on an affidavit written by Officer Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched on Feb. 16 around 3 p.m. to the Pine Tree Lodge.
Billings said an off-duty officer had passed along a tip he had gotten from a woman who said “Rome” had just arrived at her home and had crack cocaine and cocaine.
When police arrived at the motel, the woman let them in. Billings said she pointed upstairs and whispered, “He’s in my room.”
Billings said when police went to the room, the door was open and they saw a man, later identified as Nesbit, on the bed using a cell phone.
According to the affidavit, Billings ordered Nesbit to stand up so he could pat him down and check for weapons.
Billings said when Nesbit stood up, police allegedly found a clear plastic bag that had a white, rock-like substance inside that Billings said had been underneath Nesbit.
Based on his training and experience, Billings tentatively identified the material as cocaine, the affidavit said.
Billings said Nesbit gave his name as Jerome Campbell and claimed he was from Rutland but wouldn’t tell police what year he was born and wouldn’t show identification.
However, Billings said he found Nesbit’s New York identification card on the floor near the bed.
The woman who called police said she knew Nesbit as Jerome and called him “Rome.” She told police he had asked her to find someone who would trade him sex for drugs.
Billings said when police brought Nesbit to the Rutland City police station, Nesbit was “being non-compliant.”
He said Nesbit told police he was asthmatic and asked for his pump. Billings said an officer picked up some of Nesbit’s clothing to look for the pump when a plastic bag with an off-white rocky substance fell out.
Billings wrote in the affidavit that he recognized the substance as crack cocaine.
Police then searched the clothing and found another plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine inside.
Nesbit allowed police to search his coat, the affidavit said.
An officer found a train ticket in the coat which was for a trip from Hudson, New York, to Rutland on Feb. 15, the day before he was arrested, and back to Hudson on Feb. 17.
After his arraignment on Feb. 18, Nesbit was released after posting $5,000 bail.
If convicted of the charges against him, Nesbit could be sentenced to up to six years in jail.
