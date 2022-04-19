BENSON — A New York man died after a crash on Route 22A on Monday evening, according to the Vermont State Police.
Vincent Thorn, 68, of Northport, New York, was driving a 2020 Subaru Forester on Lake Road in Benson, when he attempted to make a left turn onto Route 22A. Police said Thorn failed to yield the right of way to a 2021 Ram 3500 being driven south on Route 22A by Viktor Pankovskyi, 53, of Brooklyn, New York.
Police said the pickup truck hit the Forester.
Thorn was pronounced dead at the scene. Pankovskyi did not report any injuries. Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Both the truck and the sports utility vehicle were considered total losses.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Benson Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Haven Rescue.
