A New York man is being held on $25,000 bail after police said he was arrested Monday in Fair Haven with a .357 Magnum tucked into the waistband of his jeans although he is not allowed to own a firearm because he is the subject of a protection order.
Melton G. Bates, 58, of Granville, New York, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of being a person in possession of a firearm, which is prohibited because of his conviction for a violent crime and a misdemeanor count of violation of an abuse prevention order.
The charges against Bates were based on an affidavit written by Detective Shaun Hewitt, of the Fair Haven Police Department.
Hewitt said Sgt. Ryan Pedone, of the Granville Police Department, contacted him Monday around 10 p.m. to say he had been told that Bates was in Fair Haven and intoxicated. He said Pedone told him Bates had a revolver handgun and was in the area of the village green.
Pedone described Bates as a convicted felon who was on parole from a New York conviction.
“I was also advised Bates has a history of being combative with law enforcement personnel,” Hewitt wrote in the affidavit.
Hewitt said he asked for assistance in responding from the Vermont State Police and Castleton Police Department.
However, the affidavit gives no indication that Bates was uncooperative when he was taken into custody.
Hewitt said police found Bates had a Taurus model 66 .357 Magnum revolver with three spent .38 special +P cartridges and four loaded cartridges.
After Bates was taken into custody, Hewitt learned Bates was the subject of a protection order issued in New York in June 2009 and active until June 2026.
Bates also has a conviction in New York for second-degree burglary.
After Bates was arrested Monday, a bail of $25,000 was set. During Bates’ Tuesday arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Judge Thomas Zonay to continue the bail at $25,000.
“The state would note that while Mr. Bates has a criminal history out of Vermont, that was back in the ’80s and it appears that he resided in Granville, New York, for most of his life. He appears to be unemployed. He has limited ties to the community. He does have criminal histories both out of this state as well as a very extensive criminal history out of New York with convictions for very similar conduct as well as violations of court orders,” Raleigh said.
Attorney Dan Stevens, who represented Bates, said his client thought $25,000 bail was “excessive for two misdemeanors.”
Raleigh responded that the state believed Bates presented a risk of flight because of his criminal history and the violation of court orders for which he was charged but said she was flexible over the bail amount.
Zonay noted both charges allege Bates was violating court orders. Also he said that while Bates hasn’t been convicted of a Vermont crime since 1989, he had “numerous felony convictions” in New York.
Zonay said he also anticipated that Bates could face federal charges for gun possessions and parole revocation in New York, in addition to the Vermont charges, “which could provide an additional incentive to flee to elude prosecution.
“The court recognizes his financial situation but, again, the absolute lack of ties, together with the significant consequences he faces is a powerful incentive (to flee,) the court thinks,” Zonay said explaining the high bail.
If convicted of the charges pending in Vermont, Bates could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.
