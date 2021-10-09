RUTLAND TOWN — A Granville, New York, man is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the back of a truck on Business Route 4 on Thursday, according to police.
Alan P. Nash, 43, of Granville, was riding a 1999 Honda motorcycle on Business Route 4 near Simons Avenue on Thursday when the motorcycle rear-ended a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by William Perry, 52, of West Rutland.
The crash was reported around 5 p.m.
Nash was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service and later flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Police said Nash was listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.
Perry was not injured.
The motorcycle and the truck were towed from the scene and traffic was delayed for a short period while the scene was processed and cleared.
Rutland Town Fire Department assisted with the response.
Vermont State Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, according to a news release, and ask any witnesses to call the State Police Rutland Barracks at 773-9101.
