A 79-year-old New York man is facing a felony charge after police accused him of causing a crash on June 23, 2021, in West Haven that resulted in the death of a Castleton man who was about a month from marking his 50th wedding anniversary.
William S. Wade, of Petersburg, New York, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of grossly negligent driving, which resulted in the death of Gary Sweeney, 69, of Castleton.
Wade was released without bail but ordered not to drive unless he has a valid driver’s license.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Ryan Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, who said a report was made about the Route 22A crash in West Haven, which occurred around 11 a.m. June 23, 2021.
Wade said the area is a two-lane highway and the site where the crash was reported is rural with no homes on either side of the road.
Gardner said when he got to the location, there were two vehicles, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, with a New York license plate, towing a silver fishing boat, and a 2016 Subaru Legacy, with a Vermont license plate.
According to the affidavit, Sweeney was the driver of the Legacy. He was extricated from the car by first responders who planned to take him to Devils Bowl Speedway where a helicopter would have taken him for treatment.
However, Sweeney was pronounced dead by members of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad and the helicopter request was canceled.
Gardner said Wade, the driver of the Silverado, was taken by the rescue squad to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he spoke to Trooper Charles Gardner, also of the Vermont State Police.
Wade told Charles Gardner he was driving south on Route 22A when he swerved to avoid a deer.
“Wade acknowledged this was a mistake and he crossed the yellow solid line, hitting (the Legacy) which he explains (sic) he never saw the (car.) Mr. Wade explained he didn’t have time to apply the brakes when the deer ran out into the road and he just pulled on the steering wheel. According to Wade, he believed he did not collide with the deer and after he crossed the center line, it was like an ‘explosion’ went off,” the affidavit said.
Wade told Charles Gardner he was wearing a seat belt and he believed he was not driving faster than 60 mph. He gave a breath sample which indicated his blood alcohol content was 0%.
Wade, who said he was able to pull himself out of the driver’s side window of his truck after the crash, said he felt bad for the person in the Legacy.
Ryan Gardner said the police investigation indicated that Silverado was “completely in the wrong lane of travel” at the time the pickup hit the Legacy. Police said Sweeney had been driving north at the time of the crash.
According to Ryan Gardner, Wade is “solely at fault for this crash” because he was driving in the northbound lane while driving south.
According to the affidavit, Wade suffered fractures to his sternum, leg, vertebrae and two of his toes.
Fair Haven Rescue Squad members said Sweeney was alive when they reached the scene but made no statements before he died. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head and torso.
According to his obituary, Sweeney, who was born in Rutland, graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1969. He loved to camp and the DAR State Park in Addison, where he had camped with his wife, was described as “his haven of rest.”
“He married his high school sweetheart Loraine Wells on July 31, 1971, in Castleton. Would have celebrated 50 years of marriage July 31, 2021,” the obituary said.
At the time of his death, Sweeney was working for the Vermont Country Store, where he had worked since October 2009.
Wade is represented by Bennington-based attorney David Silver, of the firm Barr, Sternberg, Moss, Silver & Munson. Silver declined to comment on the case on Friday.
If convicted, Wade could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
