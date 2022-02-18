The parents of a 2-year-old child were cited for cruelty to a child last week after police said they left the toddler alone and unattended on Feb. 8 while they were skiing at Killington Resort where they worked. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature on Feb. 8 was no higher than 35 degrees in the Rutland area.
Katelynn Brent, 21, and Cory Ahern, 29, of Hampton, New York, were both cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Feb. 28 on a charge of cruelty to a child.
Brent has also been cited for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officer Michael Hoffman, of the Killington Police Department, said in a release that his department received a report on Feb. 8 of a child left alone in a parking lot at Killington Resort while the parents were allegedly skiing.
A short time later, police found the vehicle involved in the alleged incident traveling on East Mountain Road. A stop was initiated so police could investigate the allegations and determine whether the child, who was in the back seat at the time of the stop, was safe.
Police believed Brent, 21, who was driving, was impaired by alcohol. She was screened for driving while intoxicated and detained under arrest.
During processing she provided an evidentiary breath sample with a result of 0.101%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
Brent denied any allegations that she or her passenger, Ahern, had left their child in the vehicle. Brent was released with a citation.
After a police investigation, Hoffman learned Ahern and Brent are both employees of Killington Resort and have ski passes contingent with their employment. With the assistance of Killington Resort management, police determined both Ahern and Brent accessed loading lift gates 10 times during the day on February 8.
Hoffman said Ahern and Brent have both been cooperative and participated in interviews with Killington Police. He said they both ultimately admitted their involvement in leaving their child alone in their vehicle while skiing.
Ahern and Brent advised they checked on the child immediately after each “run.”
The child-cruelty citations were issued on Feb. 15.
The Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the allegations.
