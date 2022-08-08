PROCTOR — The Vermont Marble Museum recently has come into possession of two films showing rare footage of the area’s marble industry in action.
Local historian Kevin Thornton said the two films — “Mountains of Marble” shot in 1937; and “Marble Today and Tomorrow,” shot in 1958 — were both commissioned by the former Vermont Marble Company.
A free public showing of “Mountains of Marble” was shown at the West Rutland Town Hall at the end of July.
“One of the reasons we showed it in West Rutland first was because it has scenes of the West Rutland quarries, which I’ve never seen before, and those quarries have been covered by water for decades now,” said Thornton. “Unfortunately, it’s only about 45 seconds, but it’s precious footage.”
“Marble Today and Tomorrow” will be shown Aug. 27 at the Union Church of Proctor, at 7 p.m.
Thornton said “Mountains of Marble” will be shown after for those who missed the first event. Each film is about 25 minutes long.
“They’re industrial films commissioned by the company,” he said. “They’re both very close in terms of plot, if that’s the right word. Each of them starts out with a discussion of how marble is formed ... and then they move to scenes of rock quarrying and mills — both have scenes from Danby, for example. These big blocks emerge, and that marble gets taken to different mills. Then it gets cut up and turned into slabs and so forth, then they go to Proctor and they show skilled carvers working on them and so forth, and draftsmen coming up with images of monuments and things like that.”
The 1937 film is in black and white, while the later film was shot in color, said Thornton. The newer film goes into slightly more detail with regard to how marble is processed and what it’s used for. He said both are marketing films, which still are produced to this day, except they were likely distributed differently back then.
He said the films had been in the possession of the University of Kansas and came to the Vermont Marble Museum by donation. With the help of Ann Cousins and Fred Pond — the latter at the Vermont Historical Society — the films have been digitized.
“We had about 30 people there,” said Thornton, of the first event. “It was a very interested crowd. Almost everybody had a story to tell about a family member who’d worked in the marble industry.”
A survey was given to folks who attended, asking about their connection to the marble industry, he said. The goal is to collect as many of these stories as possible.
Thornton said that while the Vermont Marble Museum has been closed for the past few years, it’s hoping to get an exhibit together this October.
The film showings are free to attend.
