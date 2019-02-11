It’s the NewStory Center’s 40th birthday, and at its annual meeting, Executive Director Avaloy Lanning said the organization will be looking at programs for younger demographics, teaching children how to have healthy, safe communications and relationships.
“Children learn how to communicate by watching adults,” Lanning said. “If they live in an environment that’s unhealthy, that’s what they learn.”
Lanning said the format of their education isn’t secured yet, but at the core of their future goals is teaching Rutland County Youth how to receive communication and process it calmly.
As young people develop, they’re subject to the emotions of the people who control their environments, and adapt based on how they’re nurtured which, for some, can be toxic.
“They’ll learn how to articulate boundaries in a non-violent way,” Lanning said.
Toxic environments train a developing mind to react in aggressive or unhealthy ways toward others in their community, behaviors which solidify as they get older, which is why Lanning said its vital to give support and attention while the mind is young.
The NewStory Center is also continuing their work with their economic empowerment project, which helps survivors of domestic and sexual assault achieve what is, for many, the most difficult step in building themselves back up and creating a stronger, more independent life for themselves: economic independence and job security.
“We know people return to abusers for many reasons, often economic,” Lanning said. “Often victims haven’t been allowed to work outside the home, and many done have access to banking resources.”
Regaining this independence and developing self-confidence, a resume, a good reputation and credit can be difficult for many who have been trapped within the confines of a relationship where the abuser had to have total control.
For many, the lack of independence can put them back at square one.
“Sometimes, that’s one of the factors that causes someone to return to an abusive relationship,” Lanning said. “They return to the home, the property and the stability.”
Self analysis with the help of a positive support group can encourage the survivor to indulge in the things that make them happy, resulting in developing their own goals, new dreams and feeling deserving of enjoyable employment that they believe in.
“When they can identify or articulate their hopes and dreams, they’re less likely to return to an abuser,” Lanning said.
During the celebration, Lanning presented BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont with the “Community Champion” award, for having a strong commitment to the survivors of Rutland County.
And the “Page-Turner” award went to former Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Mary Moran.
“She’s one of those people in the community that walks the walk,” Lanning said. “She’s an individual who has shown outstanding commitment to survivors ... She’s one of those people in the community that she’s the first to ask, “What do you need — how can I help?”
The “Volunteer of the Year” award went to Stephanie Reed, and Development Director Jennifer Yakunovich was recognized for her five years with the New Story Center.
Throughout the year, the NewStory Center helped 784 survivors of domestic assault and sexual assault, as well as their children, and received 540 calls for assistance to their 24/7 crisis hotline.
NewStory also responded to 17 Sexual Assault Nurse Exams at Rutland Regional Medical Center, and provided emergency shelter to 378 people and their children, and helped 144 survivors in Family Court with their Relief from Abuse Orders.
They provided outreach and education to over 1,800 people in the community, and 103 volunteers contributed 2,468 hours to the Center, which brought in $762,000 in revenue in fiscal year 2017-2018, 88 percent of which was grant-funded.
The center will also be continuing to provide legal assistance thanks to a small grant from the Vermont Bar Foundation for their Legal Assistance project, now in its third year, Lanning said.
The program connects a group of local attorneys with survivors needing counsel to successfully leave their situations and better understand the legal system.
Though the Center was prone to the government shutdown that lasted until Jan. 19 as it risked the reimbursement that would help keep them going, Lanning said no matter what, they’ll be here waiting to help those in need even if the government shuts down again.
“We’re going to protect the autonomy of the people we serve,” Lanning said. “We’re going to keep doing the work that the community expects us to do.”
