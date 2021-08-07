The staff at NewStory Center offered services throughout the pandemic but are now able to offer more in-person support as restrictions have been lifted as result of Vermont’s successful efforts to get residents vaccinated.
“We’re back fully open. All of our services in person if that is what the client or survivor prefers,” said Avaloy Lanning, executive director of NewStory, which provides services such as an emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling and support groups.
Lanning said during the pandemic, when the state required steps be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the staff at the center learned how to provide services without being physically present even though it was sometimes a challenge.
A representative of NewStory will often accompany someone who reports abuse when the case goes to criminal court. Lanning said that happened remotely during the pandemic “although that was not ideal.”
“Virtual support groups went on all during the pandemic. Many people accessed those support groups and found it to be helpful and supportive. That was wonderful but some people prefer face-to-face interaction so we’re happy to be able to do that again,” she said.
Earlier this week, an email was sent to Project VISION members asking them to spread the word that NewStory’s domestic violence survivors support group was meeting in person again. They meet on the first and third Wednesday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Alliance Community Fellowship in Rutland.
According to Lanning, the shelter accommodations remained in use during the pandemic and remained mostly unchanged during that period.
Because people transition in and out of the shelter, rooms were “taken offline” when one person or family left until it could be sanitized for the next person in need. Masks and social distancing were required and residents had their temperature checked regularly.
Lanning said one room was reserved throughout the pandemic in case it was needed by someone who required services because they were in an abusive situation but also had COVID or had been exposed to it. NewStory staff never had to use that room for quarantining, but it was available, she added.
One service provided by NewStory staff is to be a supporter and advocate for people reporting sexual assault to medical providers. The person making the report is not required to accept the help, but staff members can give advice because of their specialized knowledge and can literally hold the hand of a person going through the process with a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, sometimes called a SANE exam.
Rutland Regional Medical Center cut back severely on the number of people allowed inside the hospital during the pandemic and Lanning said NewStory staff were not an exception. “We were not able to go in person, but we worked very closely with the (SANE) nurse at the hospital and the director of nursing there to come up with a plan,” she said.
The nursing staff had a tablet available they could provide to someone making a report so the person could have communication in real time with a NewStory expert.
“It was less than ideal but it was what we had so we made it work,” Lanning said.
Flavia Porch, the SANE coordinator at the emergency department at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), said the nurses who work with NewStory appreciate the support they provide to patients who are going through a challenging process.
“It’s super-important to our department and our SANE program as a whole that we continue collaborative care with NewStory because they provide such an important service to that patient population,” she said.
She said they were “very grateful” to continue to work together even through the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus required big changes.
Lanning noted that one positive was that people needing services from NewStory were “very creative” in reaching out through email or instant messaging applications. There was a danger for some who were sheltering with their abuser, but people found a way to ask for help so NewStory staff could help them make a safety plan to leave a bad situation.
“Those are things we will absolutely continue to do now. It’s more of those ‘lessons learned’ for us,” she said.
As restrictions have lifted in Vermont, the staff at the nonprofit has been able to return to providing services in a way that’s more personal than it had been when done by phone or remote meetings.
“We’re now getting back into our ‘Turning the Page’ project, which is our economic empowerment project as businesses open up, we’re able to start those apprenticeships again,” she said.
Lanning said NewStory staff were participants in the National Night Out event at Meadow Street Park earlier this week.
“We’ve been seeing each other as a staff for a long time, but it was so lovely to be in the community (Aug. 3) and seeing members of the community and interact and all be in the same place. It’s feeling more ‘normal,’” she said.
Visit the NewStory Facebook page at facebook.com/nscvt to find more information about available support groups and services.
The 24-hour crisis line at NewStory can be reached at (802) 775-3232.
