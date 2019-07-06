MENDON — Where Bridges Country Store used to be on Route 4 now sits Depalo Coffee, a roastery and store with roots that sprouted far from Mendon.
“Depalo comes from the idea, when you go to Nicaragua and you ask a farmer where his coffee beans come from, it’s ‘coffee depalo,’ which means ‘from their trees.’ Depalo is literally ‘from the tree,’ which means it’s from their back yard,” said Depalo Coffee co-owner Dennis O’Connell. “They took care of it from the beginning, they planted the tree, they don’t spray it, they just let it grow, it’s fresh. You know where it’s coming from, that’s the idea.”
O'Connell, a native of Pomfret, met his wife, Amanda, in Nicaragua while he was in the Peace Corps. For six years they’ve owned a 22-ace farm in the northern part of the country. They go there once a year in April to check on things, and for the past two years have been selling Depalo Coffee at local farmers' markets.
As of Saturday, the business at 2149 Route 4 had been open eight days. Dennis O’Connell said they roast their own beans, plan to stock the cooler with household staples, and are seeing what their customers are looking for when it comes to Nicaraguan food.
So far, he said, the Nicaraguan-style tamales and tacos are selling well, but there’s many other recipes Amanda O’Connell plans to offer.
“They’re very good, so I wanted to bring it here, and my wife is a very good cook,” he said. “Her mother wins prizes in Nicaragua all the time for her cooking, which benefits us, so she was able to teach us, give us recipes, and we were able to practice in-country.”
Depalo Coffee gets its beans from various places. Relatively few come from the farm in Nicaragua, O’Connell said.
“It’s not only a coffee farm, we only grow 3 or 4 acres of coffee, but the rest of it is banana trees, long-term forest trees, mahogany, guava and other things,” he said. “What we’ve been doing is creating a food sustainability farm. I’m able to support two full-time workers, quite a few part-time workers depending on the season, and we were just able to provide a house for a small family of three and they’re able to live there for free. The exchange is they keep an eye on the farm, make sure nobody is taking things, and they’re able to use part of it. The fruits of our farm go to feed all of those people and then any extra we have will go to sale to help with the cost of running it.”
Those wanting to snag a cup of gourmet coffee or a tamale for lunch can check out the photo album the O’Connell’s keep that showcases happenings on the farm over the years. Dennis said he wants customers to have an experience when they come into Depalo, and to leave having learned about coffee and where the brew they’re drinking comes from.
Jonah Valcour, 11, was one such person on Saturday. Valcour likes the smell of coffee beans, and O’Connell is more than happy to let folks take a whiff.
“I just like the smell of coffee,” said Valcour, whose father, Eric, said his son isn’t yet old enough to drink it.
Eric Valcour said this is the second time he’s been in Depalo.
“The first time I was pretty blown away,” he said. “I told my wife about it, she’ll tell all her friends.”
While Eric and Dennis chatted about the local school system, Amanda told Jonah about how she learned to roast coffee when she was only a little younger than he is. By the time he left, Jonah had learned coffee beans aren’t actually beans, but the seeds of a cherry-like fruit, picked by hand off slopes, and in the case of Depalo Coffee, are dried within said fruit, affecting the flavor.
“I want it to be an experience,” said Dennis. “I want people to enjoy the coffee, to understand where it’s coming from and that we have a connection to it.”
Depalo Coffee is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found on its website, http://www.depalocoffee.com/.
