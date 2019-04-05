CLARENDON — After what owners described as a long, arduous permitting process, Garvey Nissan will open Monday at its new location.
Sean Garvey, one of the business’ owners, said in a Friday interview that Monday will be a “soft opening” with a grand opening to be held in a few weeks. The site employs around 15 people and expects to hire another 10, including salespeople, managers and technicians.
The former Garvey Nissan was on Route 7 in Rutland Town. The new store is at 78 Route 7B North. While in Clarendon, it sits right on the border with Rutland Town. Garvey said the business will be marketed as being in “south Rutland.”
He said it’s adding a commercial vehicle selection, as well as electric vehicles, complete with five charging stations.
The operation received an Act 250 permit in March 2017. Garvey said building it was quite a challenge, given the permitting process.
Garvey said his family has been in the car dealership business since 1978 and has several operations in New York, many in Queensbury. They sell Nissan, Hyundai, and Kia brands. He said permitting procedures in Vermont take longer than they do in New York. For example, getting a curb cut at one of the New York locations was a simple matter of making two phone calls — one to a county level authority, then to the 911 service, and paying a fee. Garvey said the same curb cut permit in Vermont required coordinating a site visit with three state officials and two engineers, each of the latter sharing several hundred dollars per hour. The visit took nearly three hours, and it was a week after that before the curb cut permit was issued.
Garvey said that’s a small example, but it’s emblematic of the company’s entire permitting experience.
“It took us four years to handle the arduous burden of the Agency of Natural Resources to get the permits so we could start to build,” he said.
The end result is still a top-of-the-line structure, he said, with environmentally friendly wastewater and stormwater systems, energy efficient lighting, and features that greatly cut down on the use of paper.
Garvey said the new store is a “Nissan’s Retail Environment Design Initiative 2.0,” a type of design offered by the Nissan company, that focuses on a sense of “openness and transparency.” He said it also has amenities for customers such as charging stations, high-speed wireless internet, tablets and computers, as well as snacks, soda and coffee.
He said the idea is to make the whole buying experience a pleasant one for customers, so good word-of-mouth will bring more people in, and existing customers back.
The new store will include a service center offering oil changes, state inspections, tire rotations and alignments, wiper changes, battery inspections and changes, and similar services, without an appointment, Garvey said.
