KILLINGTON — There are no contested races for town office this year.
Voters will be asked to approve a general fund budget of $5,463,186, using an estimated $75,000 in revenue from 2020, with $4,261,501 to be raised in taxes, and $1,201,85 in non-property tax revenue.
Last year’s general fund budget was $4,788,644, using $120,000 from the previous year, raising $3,697,644 in taxes with $971,367 in non-property tax revenue.
Article 4 asks if voters will increase the yearly stipend for Select Board members from $2,000 to $3,000.
