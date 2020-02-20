The executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce resolved a criminal charge on Wednesday that had first been filed in December 2017.
Mary S. Cohen, 56, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court in December 2017 to two charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol.
In December 2019, Cohen’s case went to trial. The jury found her not guilty on one count but they were hung on the second count.
On Tuesday, the case was resolved after Cohen pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of negligent driving. Her sentencing will be deferred for one year. If she has no further legal issues in that time, Cohen won’t be sentenced and the charge will be expunged from her record.
“We’re glad to have it done. It’s been a long time coming,” said attorney Devin McLaughlin, who represented Cohen.
By email, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said Cohen was ordered to do some community service.
“The state is happy to resolve this case but thought it was important that the conduct at issue here, negligent driving with an elevated blood-alcohol content, be addressed by members of the community through the Rutland County Community Justice Center as part of an overall sentence structure,” she said.
An officer with the Rutland City Police Department said in an affidavit that Cohen was stopped after failing to signal a turn on the morning of Nov. 25, 2017.
Cohen gave two breath samples. The preliminary test indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.089% and the evidentiary blood test result was 0.061%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
The state’s theory in supporting the charges was that the breath samples indicated that at the time of the stop, Cohen would have a blood-alcohol content high enough that it would be illegal for her to be driving even though some of the alcohol was out of her system by the time she gave the second breath sample.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.