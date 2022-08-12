BENSON — Another tractor-trailer crash was reported Wednesday along Route 22A.
According to State Police, at 5:28 a.m. a 2017 Freightliner driven by Phalante Dutervil, 56, of Tampa, Florida, was traveling north, near North Cross Road, when it went off the road and hit a rock and some trees.
Dutervil had been trying to avoid hitting animals, police said, though they didn’t specify what kind. No injuries were reported. Benson Fire Department, the Agency of Transportation, and Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division responded.
This is at least the fifth crash involving a large vehicle on Route 22A in that area in as many weeks.
On Aug. 1, State Police responded to an incident where a GMC Sierra 500 went off the road while towing a camper. The driver had been avoiding a deer and was able to drive off after being towed back onto the road.
July 27 saw a tractor-trailer go completely off the road and hit a tree after over-correcting. The driver was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with injuries.
There was another crash during which a tractor-trailer went off the road on July 19.
No one was injured then, nor was anyone hurt on July 10 when a tracto- trailer got caught in soft dirt off the shoulder and left the roadway.
There have been more crashes, most notably one from West Haven, in October of last year, where a Fair Haven Union High School student was killed.
The number of incidents in that area hasn’t escaped the notice of public officials. The Herald reported earlier this month that there have been a number of public meetings between regional planners and state officials, which led to the AOT prioritizing a road project between Fair Haven and Orwell that’s going on now. The work is expected to alleviate some of the issues present on the road, such as wheel-rutting, but residents and planners have raised other concerns, namely around communication.
