MOUNT HOLLY — No injuries were reported after a local two-car crash on Monday on Route 103, according to the Vermont State Police.
In a news release, police said William Shekhtman, 46, of Mount Holly, was driving a 2008 Honda Pilot north on Route 103 near Summit Road Extension behind a 2012 Ford Fusion being driven by Betsy Hinckley, 73, of Belmont.
Police said Hinckley slowed her car to make a left turn when Shekhtmann moved his sport utility vehicle left to pass the Focus. The Focus collided with the Pilot in the southbound lane, police said.
Neither Shekhtmann nor Hinckley reported any injuries.
The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Mount Holly Rescue and Volunteer Fire Department.
