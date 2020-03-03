POULTNEY — A Middletown Springs man was not hurt when he crashed his sport utility vehicle Sunday, according to police.
In a press release, police said Nate Bagley, 36, of Middletown Springs, was driving a 2018 Subaru Outback southeast on Route 140 near Morse Hollow Road in Poultney.
According to police, Bagley fell asleep at the wheel, traveled off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The crash caused significant damage to the front end and passenger side of the Outback, but Bagley reported no injuries.
Police said Bagley was cited for driving outside the traffic lanes.
The crash, which was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday, was investigated by troopers from the Rutland barrracks of Vermont State Police.
R&D Automotive towed the SUV.
