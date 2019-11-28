A Poultney man who led police on a multi-state chase in a stolen car in 2017 will remain under probation for the next two years but won’t serve any additional time in jail.
Vincent T. Striglia, 29, was arraigned on eight charges in December 2017. In February, he pleaded guilty to six of the charges.
Striglia pleaded guilty to a felony count of driving negligently in an attempt to elude police and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, simple assault on a law-enforcement officer, driving a car without the owner’s consent, driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest.
The state agreed to dismiss a charge of grossly negligent driving and a second charge related to driving under the influence of alcohol.
Striglia was sentenced Tuesday. For the charges of simple assault on a law-enforcement officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest, Striglia was sentenced by Judge David Fenster to serve four to 12 months, which was suspended.
Striglia’s sentence was deferred for four years on the other three charges. If Striglia has no further legal charges in that time, the charges will be dismissed and expunged from his record.
Striglia was ordered to spend two years on probation as well.
During his sentencing, Striglia told Fenster he had a drinking problem in December 2017.
“I’m just happy no one got hurt. It definitely was a eye-opener. And I haven’t (had a drink) since, and I don’t care to,” he said.
According to a police affidavit, the incident in December 2017 began when Striglia returned from a bar in New York, told his father he had been assaulted and demanded his father drive him back to New York so he could report the assault.
After an argument, Striglia punched his father in the head and took the older man’s Audi TT.
Dale Kerbner, who was the constable in Poultney at the time, said he saw the Audi in Poultney being driven by Striglia without headlights.
Kerbner described following Striglia into New York on Route 18A and Route 22A, with Striglia driving 30 to 40 mph without headlights and spending as much time in the northbound lane as the southbound one.
At one point, Striglia turned on the headlights and increased his speed to 120 mph, according to the affidavit.
Kerbner broke off the chase for safety reasons but police made contact with Striglia again near Striglia’s home. He got out of the car, ran through the woods and hid in a detached garage on his father’s property.
When police attempted to take Striglia into custody, he struggled and hit one officer in the face.
During the Tuesday sentencing, Striglia’s father, Nicholas Striglia, pointed out he was the one who called the police in December 2017 after getting into a physical altercation with his son.
“I just want to say that I dialed 911, not so much for help for me, but to get him help with his addictions. Didn’t turn out quite the way we planned but it did help him because I think he thinks that was his rock bottom right then and there. Since then, he’s been a completely changed person. I don’t expect him to get away with anything, I just don’t want him to go forward and completely destroy what he’s got left,” he said.
Suzanne Striglia, Vincent’s mother told Fenster her son’s a good father.
Defense attorney Mary Kay Lanthier said Striglia spent five days in jail just after his arrest, which she said was the first time he’s ever spent in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
