MONTPELIER — Post offices will be closed Friday, New Year's Day.
Street delivery will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and no mail will be collected. Retail and delivery operations will continue on Saturday.
In its statement, the Postal Service thanks the public for its patience and its employees for their dedication.
