FAIR HAVEN — As of Friday, an investigation of a COVID-19 cluster in Fair Haven had not found any new cases, in addition to the 12 cases reported Wednesday.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, 10 of those cases are New York residents and two are Vermonters. Fair Haven shares a border with New York.
The health department, through its commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, has been telling the public about the cluster as part of the news briefings about the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, hosted by Gov. Phil Scott.
On Monday, Levine said two cases of COVID had been confirmed, and by Wednesday, there were 12 cases. On Friday, the number remained at 12.
The cases involve a specific work site, but the state has not identified its location or the company running the site to protect the confidentiality of the workers' health information.
Katie Warchut, a health department representative, said more testing was done Friday as part of the investigation of the cluster.
All 12 people already identified are “actively isolating and quarantining,” Warchut added.
Some Fair Haven residents have expressed concern that the state has not identified the company or where they were working because those resident wonder whether they might have been exposed to COVID.
Levine said the health department has staff tracing the people who might be at risk of exposure through the process of contact tracing.
“When we hear about outbreaks or clusters, we understand the desire to know more. It may make you feel safer. But feeling safer isn’t the same as being safer," Leavine said. "The way we keep Vermonters safe is by talking to people who have tested positive and learning who they were in close contact with. It’s not someone you passed by at the grocery store. It’s their families, their friends, maybe their co-workers.”
According to a Facebook post on the Fair Haven page, free COVID testing will be available to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the town green.
