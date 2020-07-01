FAIR HAVEN — Last week, a cluster of COVID-19 was identified that might have developed at a local worksite, but no new cases have been found since the 12 identified as of June 24, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
On June 22, two cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed. Two days later, the health department said the number had grown to 12.
But as of June 26, the number remained at 12. No new cases from the investigation of that site have been identified, according to Ben Truman, a spokesman for the health department.
A testing site, run by the health department, collected samples from the public Jan. 27 but from almost 225 samples collected, no cases of COVID-19 were identified.
Truman said the Fair Haven investigation remains open. To be resolved, more than 14 days would have to have passed since the last time people were exposed to someone with COVID-19. For a cluster investigation to be closed, two rounds of negative tests, one week apart involving the entire cluster must be established. Because that has not yet happened, this cluster remains under investigation.
The health department has not identified the Fair Haven work site where the COVID patients worked in order to protect the confidentiality of the workers’ health information.
