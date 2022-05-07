CLARENDON — No one was hurt when an airplane crashed at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport on Saturday, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
William C. Giesey, 52, of Philadelphia, was landing a 1961 Mooney airplane. Giesey was the only person in the plane.
He told police he failed to lower the landing gear and landed on the aircraft’s belly.
There were no injuries resulting from the crash, police said, but the runway was closed for a period of time until the aircraft was removed.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m.
Troopers with the Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the fire departments from Clarendon and Rutland City, Rutland Regional Ambulance Service, officers with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and staff of the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport.
