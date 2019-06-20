PITTSFORD — A second nearly unanimous “no” vote by the Otter Valley School Board looks to have ended the Select Board’s hopes of using the Burditt Fund to pay for sidewalk safety improvements.
The Otter Valley Unified Union School Board voted 12 to one Wednesday against releasing money from the Burditt Fund, said Otter Valley Chairwoman Laurie Bertrand in a Thursday interview.
“First of all, we feel this project is a municipal project,” she said. “We’ve felt that way from the start. And we’ve read the Burditt Fund Trust many, many times, and the Burditt Fund was set up for the school and what the school needs, and a sidewalk does not sound like a school need. A sidewalk is a municipal need.”
Since at least last year, the Select Board has wanted to upgrade the sidewalk near Lothrop Elementary School off Route 7, citing safety concerns for students and others who walk there. It secured $100,000 from the Vermont Agency of Transportation but needs another $100,000 to complete the project. The Select Board wanted to use $50,000 in town funds, plus another $50,000 from the Burditt Fund.
Spending Burditt funds requires a unanimous vote from the Select Board, and a majority vote by the OVUUS, with all of its Pittsford representatives voting “yes.” The OVUUS initially voted 12 to one against the town’s request in March, but because of a miscommunication, the town had asked for $100,000 from the fund. The vote Wednesday came after the School Board agreed to hear the town’s request a second time. Bertrand said the vote remained unchanged, with the Pittsford representatives voting “no” once again.
“Our own Pittsford reps don’t think that’s a good use of Burditt money, which we disagree,” said Select Board Chairman Thomas Hooker at the board’s Wednesday meeting. “It’s a dead issue at this point.”
Hooker and Selectwoman Alicia Malay had attended the OVUUS board meeting that evening, returning part way through the Select Board’s meeting to give a report.
“Call the state, tell them they can keep their check,” said acting Board Chairman Thomas “Hank” Pelkey.
“I will, it’s a shame,” said Town Manager John Haverstock.
Hooker said the board should still do its due diligence and look for other funding sources.
“I personally think the project should be done,” said Hooker. “I’d hate to see some kid get hurt.”
Selectman David Mills suggested the town use what it has to add curbing, at least, which might make the area somewhat safer. Selectman Joe Gagnon asked why the AOT doesn’t step in if there’s a safety issue.
Haverstock said the AOT does plan to do extensive work along that area of Route 7, which will likely add the safety elements the town is seeking to put in, but the work isn’t scheduled to begin until 2028 at the earliest.
The Burditt Fund was created by the late Dan Burditt, of Pittsford, who established it for the benefit of Pittsford school children.
