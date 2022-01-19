RUTLAND TOWN — After a verbal altercation with the town clerk and treasurer, the former town clerk and treasurer has been issued an order against trespass for the Rutland Town Town Hall.
Former town clerk and treasurer Kirsten Hathaway said Wednesday that on Jan. 10 she went to the Town Hall with her husband, Sawyer Hathaway, to pay her taxes.
“What I can say is there has been some difficulty between the town clerk and my father-in-law, which a lot of people are aware of. And that when I went in to pay taxes, even though I was not involved in the situation, Kari Clark lashed out at me. There was a rather heated discussion between the two of us, and I paid my taxes and left and that to me was as far as I thought it had gone,” she said.
Kirsten Hathaway’s father-in-law is Byron Hathaway, the former town road commissioner, who retired at the end of 2021. Clark is the sitting town clerk and treasurer. She was elected in 2020, defeating three other candidates, among them, Sawyer Hathaway.
Kirsten Hathaway said that on Wednesday she was served with an order against trespass. She said no one interviewed her about the incident, and that she refused to sign the document because she believes it was issued illegally.
Kirsten Hathaway said she’s permitted to go to the Town Hall, but has to notify police first.
“I have done nothing to cause problems with the town that I’m aware of, so I’m not sure where this came from, but it’s not OK,” she said.
She made a public post to her Facebook page on Wednesday about the incident. She indicated in the post that the problem stemmed from an issue regarding Byron Hathaway’s pay as he was leaving town service.
“Scenario: A Town Clerk attempts to keep a loyal employee from receiving full payout at the end of 21 years of service. His son calls her out on it in an open meeting. His daughter-in-law, the former Town Clerk who has been treated very poorly by the new Town Clerk, walks into the office to pay taxes for her organization. She is verbally attacked by the new Town Clerk. Old Town Clerk stands her ground and calls out new Town Clerk for her BS, gets a receipt for her taxes and then leaves,” Kirsten Hathaway wrote.
Town Police Chief Ed Dumas confirmed that a notice against trespass was issued for Kirsten Hathaway. He wasn’t in the office at the time, however, and he couldn’t say much about the incident. He said it’s in effect for two years, which is standard practice.
Because Town Hall is a town building the public has the right to access, Dumas said Kirsten Hathaway can give police prior notice to her arrival in order to mitigate any issues that might come up.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said a question came up about Byron Hathaway’s pay about how many sick days and vacation days he was entitled to before he retired. He believed he had a full year’s worth. The question was brought to the board by Clark. Initially, the board concluded he was only due half a year’s worth of vacation and sick time.
She said Byron Hathaway then came to a board meeting with concerns. A board committees then met with him to discuss the issue further. They discovered the policies surrounding this aren’t clear, but past practice had been to pay retiring workers for the full year.
“They gave him essentially what he wanted, which is the full year’s worth of vacation and sick days he hadn’t used,” said Ashcroft. “To the credit of everyone, when we weren’t sure we sat down and took a fresh look at the thing, so we know we’ve got work to do on the personnel policy for example but we reached, I believe, a satisfactory resolution. It was bumpy getting there but we got there.”
Clark said Wednesday her public comments would be limited.
“Since winning the election and defeating Kirsten’s husband for this important position, I’ve been harassed and bullied every step of the way by her, her husband and other family members of theirs,” she said. “The recent explosion and threats that were caused by the Hathaways in my office cannot be tolerated. My staff, the general public and I, deserve better and not to feel uneasy about coming into this building.”
According to a report authored by Deputy Police Chief Ted Washburn, on Jan. 10, shortly after noon he was sent a message from an anonymous source showing a post Kirsten Hathaway had made on Facebook complaining of rude treatment she’d received at the Town Clerk’s office. Washburn asked Clark what that was about. The two then spoke via phone.
According to Washburn, Clark sounded upset. Washburn notified Selectman John Paul Faignant, who serves on the board’s personnel committee. He later received a call from Selectman Don Chioffi, who gave him the name and phone number for someone who was in the office that day and witnessed the incident.
Washburn wrote that he obtained a video showing the incident, but that it didn’t contain audio. He could see Kirsten Hathaway and Sawyer Hathaway enter the town clerk’s office and speak with Clark. From their body language he said he could tell an argument had developed between Clark and the Hathaways.
Washburn interviewed Sherry Slack, who was in the office doing research at the time. Slack told police that when Kirsten Hathaway and Sawyer Hathaway came in, Clark, in a professional tone, asked them whether they had something to say to her, to say it to her face. Sawyer Hathaway responded with a raised voice, then Kirsten Hathaway responded, also in a raised voice. Slack heard them accusing Clark of not doing her job and saying they would report her to the state.
According to Slack, Clark then lost her temper and raised her voice. Slack said she told them all to stop or move their argument to the hallway. They calmed down briefly, but began yelling again. Kirsten Hathaway then left after Clark told her to twice.
