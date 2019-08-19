CLARENDON — No one was injured Sunday in a house fire on Collins Lane.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said the department was dispatched to a reported fire inside the kitchen area of a two-story log cabin at 8:23 a.m.
“It was confined to the kitchen area,” said Jakubowski, adding that when firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed with smoke. He said the flames were mostly inside the walls of the kitchen, requiring firefighters to cut through a counter and wall cabinets to reach it. Firefighters were back at the station by 10:30 a.m.
Jakubowski said the homeowners are a young couple, currently staying with friends. He said some electrical work was done on the home recently, and that’s believed to be the cause of the fire. He said no pets were injured.
In addition to Clarendon Fire Department, firefighters from Rutland Town, Rutland City, Wallingford, and Shrewsbury were on-scene. Regional Ambulance also responded, as did Green Mountain Power.
“It was a good stop,” said Jakubowski, saying the eight firefighters who were first to arrive were soon joined by more, about 30 in all, and they were able to bring things under control quickly.
