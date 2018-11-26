CLARENDON — No one was injured Friday when a Cape Air flight on its way into Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport from Boston had to make an emergency landing.
Airport Manager Christopher Beitzel said Monday that the Cessna 402 aircraft reported having engine trouble at around 3:43 p.m. It landed safely, carrying five passengers and two crew members. Three fire trucks from the Clarendon Fire Department and one from the City of Rutland Fire Department responded, along with a truck from the airport’s fire service.
Beitzel said about two gallons of fuel spilled as a result. He’s not sure if that was related to the engine problem itself or a byproduct of addressing said problem.
The emergency landing didn’t interrupt scheduled flights, Beitzel said, however a “Notice to Airmen” or a “NOTAM” was issued and for a few hours no one could land.
