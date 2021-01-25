PROCTOR — The North Street bridge, which closed last week over safety concerns, won’t be open again until August.
Town Manager Greg Maggard said Monday that the bridge was slated for repair come spring, but had deteriorated to the point where neither the town nor the Agency of Transportation felt it was safe.
Maggard said the detour is down Pleasant Street, as was planned. The road is narrow, but the detour shouldn’t add too much to someone’s commute. He said temporary traffic lights were to be installed as part of the project in the spring. He’s looking into getting those lights up now.
“It’s a pretty important bridge because it’s on the main thoroughfare going the back way to Gorham Bridge Road and out to Pittsford,” he said. “The other way around is much more difficult, it’s a narrower road, so we need to get this thing fixed up.”
The bridge is about 75 years old, so the deterioration isn’t unusual, he said. The AOT keeps a priority list of bridges that need replacing and their position can move up or down in the queue as their conditions change.
“I know there have been some minor repairs done to it,” he said. “We put a plate down on and stuff like that, but it’s been obvious that it needed to be replaced and people have worked to get it done, it just hasn’t quite got there,” said Maggard.
He said that while it’s a town-owned bridge, the state is managing its replacement and will pay for it.
Robert Faley, district administrator for AOT, said Monday that federal law holds Vermont inspect its bridges every 24 months.
“And I know back in 2013 they said this one warrants a 12-month inspection,” he said. “We noticed there was accelerated deterioration even back in 2013, and even before then you could tell. All the signs were there for the steel beams deteriorating, you could see the rebar getting exposed in the deck, so all the signs were there it was near the end of its useful lifespan.”
He said holes had been observed in the deck going straight through. A steel plate was installed in 2014.
“I think we put another one in around the 2016 time frame, and they’re still popping up, the holes are showing outside of the steel plates, so it’s a pretty rough shape,” he said.
One lane of the bridge was closed a while back, he said, but the added traffic on the other side caused it to deteriorate faster.
According to Faley, there will be a pedestrian bridge installed at some point. The new bridge will be 72 feet long. Right now, it’s 64 feet. It’s expected the replacement will cost around $3 million.
